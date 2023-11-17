Here’s a Drill-Free Hack for Hanging Christmas Garlands Indoors
Adding a festive wreath to your front door and fluffing out the branches of a Chrismtas tree are two of the many fun parts of decorating for the holidays. However, finding a durable, hassle-free way to hang your Christmas items throughout your home is the not-so-fun part. And if you’re looking for a renter-friendly option, it can become even more difficult. Fortunately, avoiding wall damage is possible with this ingenious tip, so you’ll have your garland up in no time.
On TikTok, home blogger Wendy (@thekwendyhome) shared a hack for hanging Christmas garlands indoors without needing to use a drill, and it’s so simple that you’ll wonder why you didn’t think of it first.
Wendy opens her video by sharing that you can use a shower curtain rod to do the job, as long as it can tighten in an entryway. In case you’re looking to buy a curtain rod that will easily match a holiday color palette, opt for gold or silver. (Wayfair has an adjustable golden curtain rod for less than $20, and the reviews recommend it for its traction and versatility.)
First, gather your garland and wrap it around your shower rod. Wendy suggests fluffing your garland and seeing if you need two for a fuller look. If you need to buy a garland, consider picking out a pre-lit one, like the nine-foot-long Meinhardt Lighted Faux Garland. After all, what’s the fun in having a Christmas garland if it’s not twinkling with lights? Along with the white lights, the combination of green pine needles, brown pine cones, and bright red berries screams holiday cheer.
Regardless of the garland that you choose, there’s no harm in adding extra accent ornaments or candy canes. Once you’re done decorating it, raise the shower rod to the desired height and tighten it. As someone mentions in Wendy’s comment section, “If you leave it low it doubles as holiday limbo.” Once you activate the twinkling lights, you’ll be amazed at how quickly and safely your decorating went.
Wendy’s drill-free hack is a brilliant tip for renters, and it also helps avoid any damage from curious cats. If you’re looking for a simple way to begin decorating for the holidays, this can be a low-effort activity ahead of Christmas.
Buy: Everly Quinn 24″-42″ Adjustable Tension Curtain Rod, $18.99 (normally$24.37); Meinhardt 108” in. Lighted Faux Garland, $50 (normally $82.99)