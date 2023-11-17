Here’s a Drill-Free Hack for Hanging Christmas Garlands Indoors

Adding a festive wreath to your front door and fluffing out the branches of a Chrismtas tree are two of the many fun parts of decorating for the holidays. However, finding a durable, hassle-free way to hang your Christmas items throughout your home is the not-so-fun part. And if you’re looking for a renter-friendly option, it can become even more difficult. Fortunately, avoiding wall damage is possible with this ingenious tip, so you’ll have your garland up in no time.