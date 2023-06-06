Dunn-Edwards’ 2024 Color Trends Are Here to Romanticize Your Life
The future is looking bright (and also neutral) — at least according to Dunn-Edwards. The company just announced its 2024 color and design trends to watch, a collection of four curated palettes that include 48 paint shades in total that will shape interiors in the coming year.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
“People have a newfound appreciation for life and the promises it holds, and as a result, we predict 2024 will be the year to break free from the traditional dos and don’ts of interior design,” said Sara McLean, color expert and stylist at Dunn-Edwards, in a press release. “These color palettes invite coziness, romance, escapism, and youthfulness, inspiring us to break the mold and transform our spaces in a meaningful way.”
If you’re curious about what colors will be on-trend in 2024, just take a look at the four palettes.
New Dawn
This nature-inspired palette “creates space for quiet reflection amidst the chaos” of an always-connected world. It includes “ethereal pastels, mid-tones with a touch of grittiness, grounded earth shades, and colors that feel like glimmering sunlight.” New Dawn both calms and energizes with colors such as Lake Placid (DE6318), Bay Fog (DE5934), and Boxwood (DEC778).
Cinematic Heritage
By combining mauves, browns, and greens with bright reds, blues, and fuchsias for a “playful balance of vintage and modern,” this palette “encourages the slow romanticism of everyday rituals.” Cinematic Heritage “celebrates both the past and present” with hues Ochre Revival (DET472), Red Maple Leaf (DET443), and Mauve-a-Lish (DET402).
Time of Comfort
This palette evokes warmth, and includes everything from neutrals to garden greens, floral brights, and beachy blues. Time of Comfort creates “a cozy retreat safely tucked away from the chaos of the rest of the world,” including hues such as Cloistered Garden (DET523), Peach (DEC710), and Roseberry (DE5122).
View to Wonder
This whimsical palette mixes warm, saturated hues and the hypnotic power of brights and sugary pastels. View to Wonder is “cosmic glam meets alien chic, evoking a sense of techno-fantasy and optimism with its microbiology and multiversal influences” and features colors Pink Dahlia (DET419), Desert Spice (DE5202), and Nightshade (DET407).
This past fall, Dunn-Edwards announced Terra Rosa as its 2023 Color of the Year. The terracotta hue with a rosy tint could work with several of their 2024 palettes as well.
You can check out the digital lookbook and related media on Dunn-Edwards’ site.