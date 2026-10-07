Dunn-Edwards’ 2027 Color of the Year Is a Moody Mix You’d Never Expect

Just like many style enthusiasts, I’m also over the “sad beige” trend that gained mass popularity in the early 2020s (think: greige-colored walls and taupe, minimalist accessories). But that doesn’t mean that the design industry will rebuke neutral hues forever. In fact, the color pros at Dunn-Edwards Paints just announced that a moody brown is its 2027 Color of the Year — and there’s nothing sad (or beige!) about this hue. Those of you who swear by a sweet pop of color might even find this shade a must-try as an accent in your next makeover.