I Tried the “Balloon Method” to Dust My Apartment — And Here’s What Happened

Another trick House Outlook recommended was putting a statically charged balloon on the floor in a dusty room and letting it work silently to pick up loose bits of debris and fluff. I put one at the foot of my bed where it tends to get dustiest, and watched as it collected invisible fur and fuzzies in seconds. After it sat for about an hour, there was a little more dust on the balloon, but not a whole lot more. Maybe if I had blown up a few balloons and let them bump around for a bit it would’ve been more fruitful, but as it was, it just felt a little wasteful.