This Dyson Vacuum Makes Me Excited to Clean My Floors (Yes, Really!) — And It’s on Major Sale Right Now
A good vacuum is the real MVP of any household. For many years, my MVPs were handheld and less than committed to their jobs. They all eventually coughed, spluttered, and were put to rest at a local recycling center. Even then, I wasn’t ready to commit to a good-quality vacuum cleaner, consistently opting for models under $50 to tackle an 800-square-foot apartment.
In normal conditions, I didn’t really get bothered by the weak suction power, poor battery life, smelly canister, or the toll that using a tiny vacuum could take on my lower back. But it finally took being home 24/7 to make me ditch my mediocre vacuum for good and upgrade to a Dyson. I opted for the Dyson V8 Absolute, a more powerful version of the classic V7 models, yet more affordable and perfect for smaller spaces like mine. It’s been almost four months since I made the switch, and well… I have some thoughts. For starters, where has this been my entire life? Especially since it’s $290 off right now!
I truly regret all the money and years wasted on cheaper vacuums. Sure, a Dyson is a bit of an investment, but it’s definitely going to last more than a few
months years. For a full-size vacuum, the V8 Absolute is surprisingly lightweight and easy to use. The design may be slim and sleek, but the incredibly powerful suction picks up everything from hairballs to extra-large dust bunnies to tiny specks of dirt to crumbs and slimy onion skin.
It’s so slim that it can clean hard-to-reach areas like those tricky corners under cabinets and the tight quarters between the wall and refrigerator. Fun fact: I hadn’t tackled that space since moving in almost two years ago and found a graveyard of dried-up chilis, curry leaves, and other decaying food items. As I emptied the canister filled with nasties into the dustbin, I got that feeling of immense satisfaction and pride that only a deep-cleaning session can bring.
Read more: How to Clean Your Dyson Vacuum Stick
The Dyson V8 Absolute has several washable parts so I never have to worry about the smells of last night’s dinner lingering on my vacuum. It also comes with a free toolkit (normally $75), which includes an up-top adapter to help you clean high-up areas and a mattress tool for removing dirt and allergens from mattresses, cushions, and upholstery. Plus, you get a bag to store them.
There are several great Dyson models to choose from, but personally, I’m thrilled with my V8 Absolute. It’s so easy and, dare I say…fun, to use that sometimes I feel like my vacuum is taking me for a spree, rather than the other way around. The size is also perfect for my current living situation. It hardly takes up any storage space, and though it comes with a docking station, I just slide my tools under the bed for fuss-free storage.
If you’re sick of so-so suction power and are ready to ease up your cleaning routine, I couldn’t recommend the Dyson V8 Absolute enough. Additionally, you get an extra set of free tools that can keep your car dust, crumb, and dirt free. An MVP with added perks? Now that’s the kind of player you want in your corner!
Buy: Dyson V8 Absolute
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: This Dyson Vacuum Makes Me Excited to Clean My Floors — and It’s on Sale Right Now
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