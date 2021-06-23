This No-Cost, 3-Step Nightly Ritual Is My Secret to Falling (and Staying) Asleep

In fact, endless, mindless scrolling on Instagram rarely made me feel good. Plus, it was almost always the thing that kept my eyes glued to my phone long after they should have been closed at night. In a way, acknowledging my hesitancy to put my phone (and laptop) out of reach each night finally pushed me to create and stick to a nighttime routine. I didn’t want to be glued to social media each night when I could be doing something else, especially if that was getting a good night’s sleep. I had to break the habit and replace it with others, and I figured a nighttime routine would help me do just that. Here are the three simple steps that make up my nighttime routine and finally helped me get a great night’s sleep.