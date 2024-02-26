“I hope our guests are excited to discover that Eggo, the brand they’ve always known for making their lives easier in the morning with its waffles, also makes pancakes that are every bit as easy and delicious! And I hope they’re blown away by this over-the-top Eggo House of Pancakes experience we’ve created where we’ve thought of every last detail, including pancake-inspired beds, beanbags, wallpaper, board games, and more,” Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for frozen foods at Kellanova, shared in an email. “To top it all off, we’ve stocked the freezer full of Eggo Pancakes in every single flavor and size to ensure that each family’s stay will be morning-chaos free — that’s our specialty!”