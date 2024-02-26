This House Is a Pancake and Syrup Lover’s Dream (and You Can Rent It!)
When I envision the ideal breakfast menu, it’s usually centered around one glowing, sky-high (the taller, the better), fluffy, golden, buttery (should I keep going?) stack of pancakes. It’s the perfect main course to start your day. Pancakes are adaptable — you can drizzle chocolate on top, stuff blueberries inside, pair them with fresh fruit, or dunk in a dollop of sticky syrup.
There’s also something so nostalgic about a perfectly proportioned pancake stack; no matter how old I am, when I’m wolfing down the delicacy (yes, we can all agree it is one), I’m instantly transported back to my mom’s dining table. Pancakes are powerful! The doughy breakfast’s only fault is how quickly the experience is over.
But pancake fanatics don’t need to worry any longer. Thanks to Eggo, the brand known for its iconic boxed waffles, you can keep the pancake experience going for days (yes, you read that right!).
In honor of National Pancake Day on February 28, 2024, the brand is unveiling the Eggo House of Pancakes — a vacation home nestled in Gatlinburg, Tennessee (the pancake capital of the South), that’s available for rent through HomeToGo.
The vacation destination is a pancake enthusiast’s dream stay. (The exterior of the circular-shaped two-story home has been transformed to look like a giant stack of pancakes with a chimney shaped like a butter stick.) But the inside is just as fun — a maple syrup fountain, breakfast-inspired wallpaper in the several bedrooms, pancake-shaped bean bags, and an Eggo-fied pool table are just some of the unique details.
As I walked around the house, even though the views of the Smoky Mountains were just outside the windows, I was immediately filled with nostalgia — the maple syrup scent reminded me of breakfasts with my family. I was at once grateful to be in the immersive home, but also incredibly jealous of the families that would eventually get to share a pancake breakfast in the pancake house.
And I didn’t have to guess what kind of breakfast families would share while staying in the home — I knew. The bright yellow Smeg refrigerator, courtesy of Eggo, will be chock-full during guests’ stay with pancakes in all their classic flavors, including Buttermilk, Blueberry, Chocolatey Chip, and Chocolatey Chip Minis.
Holidaying at the Eggo House of Pancakes is definitely for pancake-lovers, but it’s also for outdoor fans. You can roast Eggo’s Mini Pancake s’mores at the house’s fire pit with panoramas of the Smoky Mountains. Or leave the house (spoiler: You’ll likely want to immediately return) and spend time in Gatlinburg with friends and family (the house sleeps up to eight people!).
If you’re interested in booking the Eggo House of Pancakes for a spring break vacation, you’re in luck! Beginning on February 28, 2024, at noon ET, visit HomeToGo to book the house. Four dates are available to reserve, and you can visit the HomeToGo website at noon ET on the following Mondays in March (see specific dates below). Here’s when you should set your alarms for the booking dates.
- Wednesday, February 28, 2024: March 7 to 10, 2024
- Monday, March 4, 2024: March 14 to 17, 2024
- Monday, March 11, 2024: March 21 to 24, 2024
- Monday, March 18, 2024: March 28 to 31, 2024
Another bonus? If you can book the house, the vacation rental is free (you just have to cover transportation to and from the location!).
“I hope our guests are excited to discover that Eggo, the brand they’ve always known for making their lives easier in the morning with its waffles, also makes pancakes that are every bit as easy and delicious! And I hope they’re blown away by this over-the-top Eggo House of Pancakes experience we’ve created where we’ve thought of every last detail, including pancake-inspired beds, beanbags, wallpaper, board games, and more,” Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for frozen foods at Kellanova, shared in an email. “To top it all off, we’ve stocked the freezer full of Eggo Pancakes in every single flavor and size to ensure that each family’s stay will be morning-chaos free — that’s our specialty!”
The Eggo House of Pancakes is a foodie’s dream, but it’s also a terrific opportunity to gather your friends and family for an unforgettable vacation that will undoubtedly leave your camera rolls packed with memories and your stomachs full of delicious pancakes.