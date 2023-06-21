A commenter gave another good suggestion: “Great for a hallway! I would use it to store hats, scarves, gloves, and other accessories.” Although the TikTok creator didn’t share the retailer for the products, Pottery Barn has a similar hanging rattan basket for $42 on their website.



Take note this isn’t a great spot to store items you don’t want to be easily reached — like food that’s not for dogs or items that children shouldn’t be playing with. “The way my toddler would take one bite out of each piece of fruit,” another commented.