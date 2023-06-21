Eliminate Empty Space with This Storage-Saving Solution
Unused space in your home can be frustrating, especially if you live in a small space, but this TikTok hack shows you how to turn an empty wall into a place for storing miscellaneous items.
In this TikTok by @room_culture, their house had a blank wall in the kitchen, but they revamped it into a storage area that resembles the interior of a French cottage. In the video, the content creator begins drilling holes into the wall before installing curtain brackets and a reinforced curtain pole. She continues to add pole hooks and five baskets until the DIY is done and the formerly blank space is actually usable.
The result is a storage solution that has a charming finish and is conveniently useful. And the baskets? They reminded someone in the comment section of a “neighborhood farmer’s market.”
The hack can also be applied to other parts of your home. For instance, you can install one in a kids room for your children to have more stylish storage for their toys. Or, it can also fill dead space in the laundry room, with the baskets serving as bins for dirty clothes.
A commenter gave another good suggestion: “Great for a hallway! I would use it to store hats, scarves, gloves, and other accessories.” Although the TikTok creator didn’t share the retailer for the products, Pottery Barn has a similar hanging rattan basket for $42 on their website.
Take note this isn’t a great spot to store items you don’t want to be easily reached — like food that’s not for dogs or items that children shouldn’t be playing with. “The way my toddler would take one bite out of each piece of fruit,” another commented.