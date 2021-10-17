Here’s What a Climate Scientist Really Thinks of Your Everyday Home Habits

That said, be honest with yourself. If never having a burger for the rest of your life makes you want to cry, find ways to incorporate meat into your life that will have less of an environmental impact. For example, purchasing the beef from your local farmer’s market can be a more mindful option, as can adopting a “Meatless Mondays”-style rule. In fact, cutting out meat just one day a week cuts your consumption by almost 15 percent. When it comes down to it, lasting change is all about finding realistic, manageable solutions you can stick with in the long-term, not just something you do for one week and then give up.