Erin Napier Shared a Simple Tip to Get You in the Mood for Fall

Napier, of course, chooses to burn a fall-scented candle from her own Scent Library. One of her favorites is Stockbridge, a delicious blend of warm cider and fall breeze. You’ll also smell hints of Granny Smith apples, brown sugar, and caramel when you light one of these candles up.



This scent is based on a trip the Napiers took to Stockbridge, Massachusetts (home of Normal Rockwell), so it will instantly transport you to fall in New England, surrounded by red and orange foliage, crisp air, and flannel.



While summer lingers, get into the mood for fall by lighting up your favorite fall-scented candle and wait for that late-season light that changes everything.