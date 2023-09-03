Erin Napier Shared a Simple Tip to Get You in the Mood for Fall
In late summer, you may suddenly notice the atmosphere seems to shift and all of a sudden that fall feeling starts to set in.
In a recent Instagram post, Erin Napier quoted Mississippi author William Faulkner who said, “In August in Mississippi there’s a few days somewhere about the middle of the month when suddenly there’s a foretaste of fall, it’s cool, there’s a lambence, a soft, a luminous quality to the light, as though it came not from just today but from back in the old classic times … It lasts just for a day or two, then it’s gone.”
But even though that shift of light signals fall is on its way, the hot temperatures and humidity beg to differ. So to get herself in an autumnal state of mind, Napier does this one thing to shift into fall gear.
“I wait and watch for that day every year, and it came yesterday,” she wrote in a recent caption. “Here’s a tip for y’all who are like me, tired of the dog days of summer and ready for what’s next: use the fall candles.”
She continued, “It changes things, your attitude, most of all.”
Napier, of course, chooses to burn a fall-scented candle from her own Scent Library. One of her favorites is Stockbridge, a delicious blend of warm cider and fall breeze. You’ll also smell hints of Granny Smith apples, brown sugar, and caramel when you light one of these candles up.
This scent is based on a trip the Napiers took to Stockbridge, Massachusetts (home of Normal Rockwell), so it will instantly transport you to fall in New England, surrounded by red and orange foliage, crisp air, and flannel.
While summer lingers, get into the mood for fall by lighting up your favorite fall-scented candle and wait for that late-season light that changes everything.