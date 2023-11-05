“Home Town” Star Erin Napier Isn’t Interested in “Perfect” Houses

Another thing Napier has no interest in is having her children on social media. She’s the founder of OSPREY (Old School Parents Raising Engaged Youth), a nonprofit that focuses on limiting kids’ use of social media. Napier says she’s extremely grateful she wasn’t exposed to Facebook until she got to college.



“I know for sure it would’ve been terrible for me to have that when I was a teenager. It just would’ve crushed me. Criticism from people would have crushed me when I was 15, 16 years old,” she recalled, noting that an obsession with social media would have likely stunted her creative interests. “I wouldn’t have that accordion folder of magazine clippings if I had been busy on social media.”



Buy: Heirloom Rooms by Erin Napier, $32.55 (regularly $35)