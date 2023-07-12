Erin Napier’s Latest Project Helps with Raising Social Media-Free Kids

“My friends parenting smartphone-free middle schoolers have had a brutal experience of seeing their child left out, even though research tells us social media is as addictive and destructive for developing brains as any drug,” Erin Napier wrote in a July 6 Instagram post. “This made me think: my kindergartener doesn’t expect to drive a car before she’s old enough. She doesn’t expect to own a house of her own before she’s old enough. If we build a culture in our home and school now where she doesn’t expect access to the entire world in her pocket until she’s much older, we can set her up for success.”