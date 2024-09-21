Erin Napier Is Bringing Back This 18-Year-Old Decorating Trick (Use It in Every Room!)

Vision boards first became popularized as a trend in 2006 when, according to The Wall Street Journal, author Rhonda Byrne’s self-help book The Secret introduced her readers and the general public to the idea of manifesting. Her logic was that the law of attraction coupled with positive thinking would bring positive experiences into a person’s life. She recommended vision boards as one tool to do that, and it’s since become an incredibly popular means of manifesting what you want creatively.