The Best Way to Clean Your Jewelry Is Hiding in Your Kitchen
Sometimes an appliance you love for its intended purpose can be an unsung hero in a totally different context. Case in point? My Breville Bambino Espresso Maker, which I’ve been using for close to five years now for espresso, lattes, and even the occasional Americano. I have a secret, though. This machine also gets called into action occasionally to do something totally unexpected and kind of random: fine jewelry cleaning.
It all goes back to when my husband went to a jewelry store to get my engagement ring shined up. While plenty of cleaners and solutions exist, he noticed the pro jeweler simply used a steam wand to make the diamond sparkle. That’s when a light bulb went off. We have a steam wand, too. It just so happens to be connected to our Breville Bambino.
So we did a little experiment and tried steam cleaning a few of my rings ourselves, and it was super effective. If you have an espresso machine with a wand attached, the steps are quick and easy.
All you have to do is add water to your machine’s reservoir, get the steam going, and then direct said steam at your piece of jewelry, focusing on any stones that might be especially cloudy. That’s it. It takes less than a minute to get a piece shining.
I’ve learned a few tips along the way and want to share them with you for best results and safety. First, use tongs to hold your piece as you clean it, which will keep your fingers at a distance to prevent them from getting burned.
I also recommend holding a vessel under the piece to collect the water vapor. I use our little metal milk frothing pitcher. This also comes in handy if your item is larger or your hand slips at all, as it’ll likely catch the piece you’re cleaning.
At-home espresso machines still have fairly potent wands. So I don’t suggest this method for settings that seem loose or very precious stones because the pressure might be too much. I’ve also only tried this hack on gold and diamonds and a few other stones, including the white topaz and 14-karat gold ring shown before, after, and during a steam cleaning here. You can see how it went from being dull and grimy to bright and shiny in an instant! I haven’t tried this method on costume jewelry, so I’m not sure if it works on that as well. I’d test an inconspicuous area of any piece first before going to town on it.
If you had told me that I’d use my espresso machine for this when I first got it, I’d have laughed. However, I love this quick hack — it makes cleaning fine jewelry chemical-free and super easy.