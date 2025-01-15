The Best Way to Clean Your Jewelry Is Hiding in Your Kitchen

At-home espresso machines still have fairly potent wands. So I don’t suggest this method for settings that seem loose or very precious stones because the pressure might be too much. I’ve also only tried this hack on gold and diamonds and a few other stones, including the white topaz and 14-karat gold ring shown before, after, and during a steam cleaning here. You can see how it went from being dull and grimy to bright and shiny in an instant! I haven’t tried this method on costume jewelry, so I’m not sure if it works on that as well. I’d test an inconspicuous area of any piece first before going to town on it.



If you had told me that I’d use my espresso machine for this when I first got it, I’d have laughed. However, I love this quick hack — it makes cleaning fine jewelry chemical-free and super easy.