Etsy Just Launched a Wedding Registry

Along with launching the registry, Etsy is revealing their wedding trend guide with seven themes that prioritize fun and creative twists on originally traditional weddings. With TikTok introducing the “core” trend to any aesthetic, the dreamy lovecore style is bringing heart-themed invitations, pink menus, and even pink morganite or moissanite engagement rings to social media. While you’re spotting pink and red for the lovecore trend, you’ll potentially notice the trend of oversized florals and rosettes that are making their way onto wedding dresses, veils, and chokers. Of course, the flowers can remain in the ground, on the guests’ chairs, or embellish the table, but the added fun of accessorizing them brings more creativity to wedding planning.