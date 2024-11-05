The “Perfect” $30 Find That’ll Stop Your Bed Gap Problem for Good (It’s a Game Changer)

“I bought this because I wanted something between the headboard and mattress to prevent items from falling under the bed, typically my reading glasses. This works perfectly. It has various options for use and side pockets for my eyeglasses (or remote control, etc).” — Chris

“I don’t have a picture to share, but this has been a game-changer after two nights of sleep with it on my bed. It has definitely changed the way my bed looks and the support I get when I go to sleep at night.” — Lamont

“This pillow does everything it promises to. I use it at the head of my bed to keep our pillows and other things from disappearing into that void, and it works very well. It can be used in a triangular shape or a more rectangular shape, whichever works best for you. The removable pockets are nice because my kid is destructive and would’ve ripped them off.” — 30something