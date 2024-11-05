The “Perfect” $30 Find That’ll Stop Your Bed Gap Problem for Good (It’s a Game Changer)
Getting ready for bed is a process in itself. Sometimes, the thought alone deters me — you’re telling me I have to get off the couch, change into pajamas, wash my makeup off, take my contacts out, and brush my teeth? Let alone anything else I’m probably forgetting. As you might imagine, by the time I get into bed, I want it to be seamless. You know the feeling — lie down, feel immediately comfortable, and doze off into a deep, restful sleep.
However, one thing that tends to hold me back is the moment my pillow falls between the crack of my mattress and my headboard. While it doesn’t happen often, it always jolts me awake. After scrolling Amazon one day, I figured there had to be a solution — and there it was: the EUHAMS Bed Wedge Pillow.
What Is the EUHAMS Bed Wedge Pillow?
The EUHAMS Bed Wedge Pillow is designed to fit snugly between your mattress and headboard and is available in four standard sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, and King. This wedge pillow angles into the gap between your bed and headboard, providing a gentle incline that enhances sleep comfort by keeping your pillows securely elevated. No more fishing for pillows that slip out of place during the night!
You can also position the wedge against a wall or between two mattresses that are pushed together to eliminate that uncomfortable gap where they meet. It’s a soft, comfortable gap-filler that even includes two convenient side pockets for storing essentials like your phone, tablet, glasses, and other accessories. Plus, the removable cover is machine washable, so you can always keep it fresh and clean for a good night’s rest.
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
“I bought this because I wanted something between the headboard and mattress to prevent items from falling under the bed, typically my reading glasses. This works perfectly. It has various options for use and side pockets for my eyeglasses (or remote control, etc).” — Chris
“I don’t have a picture to share, but this has been a game-changer after two nights of sleep with it on my bed. It has definitely changed the way my bed looks and the support I get when I go to sleep at night.” — Lamont
“This pillow does everything it promises to. I use it at the head of my bed to keep our pillows and other things from disappearing into that void, and it works very well. It can be used in a triangular shape or a more rectangular shape, whichever works best for you. The removable pockets are nice because my kid is destructive and would’ve ripped them off.” — 30something
Grab the EUHAMS Bed Wedge Pillow and clip the coupon for 30% off! You’ll hardly notice the wedge is there, but you’ll rest easy knowing everything is in its place.
Buy: EUHAMS Bed Wedge Pillow, $19.68 with coupon (originally $36.99)
