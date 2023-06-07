An “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” Reboot Is Coming — With New Hosts
Receiving home decor inspiration from social media is simple with the help of TikTok and Pinterest, but you can’t forget about the nostalgic television shows that originally provided the innovative DIYs around your home. ABC’s hit spinoff Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is one of those memorable shows, and luckily it’s coming back to your TV with brand-new episodes.
Following the success of reality show Extreme Makeover, ABC greenlit Extreme Makeover: Home Edition in 2004 to assist families that dealt with hardship by completely remodeling their home. The network canceled the show a little over a decade ago in 2012, but the series received a short one-season revival in 2020 at HGTV with Jesse Ferguson.
The hosts for the revived series will be Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders of The Home Edit; Reese Witherspoon’s company, Hello Sunshine, is involved in the production. And this isn’t Shearer and Teplin’s first time hosting a television show, as they were on two seasons of Netflix’s Get Organized with The Home Edit. Currently, the show is titled the same as its 2004 predecessor and will continue helping families that need a new or renovated home. With a team of interior designers and builders, the show will be worth watching for inspiration or for a bit of nostalgia.
The show is still in development so there’s no set date for when filming begins, but casting details will be released in the near future, according to Shearer’s Instagram post.
“Joanna and I are going to be the new hosts of @abcnetwork’s reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” she said in her caption. “It’s the world’s biggest honor to be part of this iconic franchise — we can’t even believe it! Stay tuned for casting details, and to scream ‘move that bus’ with us!”
You heard it straight from Clea — keep an eye out for what cities the hostesses plan on visiting and be ready to “move that bus!”