An “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” Reboot Is Coming — With New Hosts

The hosts for the revived series will be Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders of The Home Edit; Reese Witherspoon’s company, Hello Sunshine, is involved in the production. And this isn’t Shearer and Teplin’s first time hosting a television show, as they were on two seasons of Netflix’s Get Organized with The Home Edit. Currently, the show is titled the same as its 2004 predecessor and will continue helping families that need a new or renovated home. With a team of interior designers and builders, the show will be worth watching for inspiration or for a bit of nostalgia.