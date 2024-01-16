This $18 Clothing Storage Set Was Purchased on Amazon More Than 50,000 Times in the Past Month and Will Organize Your Closet in an Instant
I’m in the middle of a clothing purge. Like many others, I’m sure, I was inspired by the start of the new year, but I didn’t suddenly adopt a “less is more” mindset. My closet clearout came about out of sheer necessity. To my complete horror, it seems that I’ve run out of storage space in my bedroom. My closet racks are overflowing, my under-bed space is packed, and don’t even get me started on the chaos that is my closet.
Slowly but surely, I’m making progress and (regretfully) parting with pieces that I don’t wear often enough, but that’s just step one. Step two is finding closet organizers that’ll ensure what I do keep is neat and tidy. If you’re in a similar closet overhaul situation, you’re in luck, because I found something that’ll shoot right to the top of your must-have list: Fab Totes’ 6-Pack Clothes Storage boxes.
What is the Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage?
Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers have bought this nifty storage set in the last month alone, and I totally see why. On top of being almost 70% off right now (don’t forget to add the coupon at checkout!), the pack of six boxes has thousands of perfect ratings, in no small part due to how spacious each box is. All together, the set boasts an impressive 60-liter capacity, with each piece measuring about 22” by 14” by 12”. Once you fill them all the way up, you can stack them on top of each other.
Plus, the breathable, durable material will protect your clothes, linens, towels, and anything else you store from dust and moisture, with a two-way zipper that will keep everything secure. They’re even perfect for moving (whether that be between rooms or even between homes). The handles on either side of each box are reinforced with extra fabric, and there’s a clear window on the front so that your items will be easy to locate at all times.
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.4/5
“I had bedding for many seasonal changes and these bags are perfect to keep them dust free and without any funny smell like any plastic tub gives them. And seeing allows me to leave a bit I the front and get a quick visual.” – Tara C.
“I’m using these to store linens at our lake house. It sits empty for a while at a time, and I want the linens to stay fresh and pest free. Got my first set and loved them so much I ordered another! They fit so much! The zippers are sturdy and the stack nicely!” – BRIDGETTE SKOW
“I purchased these for packing when we sold our home. They were great for packing sheets, clothes etc. Once we moved into our new home I was able to clearly see what was packed in each one due to the clear plastic window. This was a good purchase at a reasonable price.” – Diane Bunn
The set even features a cool quilted texture on the outside, coming in a neutral black, dark blue, and vibrant teal. There’s really no question that this set is a total steal — so if you’ve been inspired (or, like me, forced) to get more strategic with your closet storage, follow in the footsteps of thousands of other Amazon shoppers this month and grab it while it’s still under $20!
Buy: Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage, $17.39 (normally $41.99)