One of the Biggest Cons at This Famous FLW Home Will Cost $7 Million to Fix

It’s a pipe dream of mine to one day own a Frank Lloyd Wright home — or at least a home with a similar vibe. But besides the fact that a FLW home going on the market is a very rare thing, and that every single FLW home on the market is out of my very imagination-based-only budget, some funny news stories have come out over the few months that reveal that it might be a little bit more work (and way more out of reach) than I could have ever imagined.