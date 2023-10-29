These Are the Cities Gaining in Popularity with Digital Nomads

Tokyo, Japan currently takes first place, which saw a 369% increase in remote workers in 2022 alone. The nation’s capital city is known for blending cutting-edge technology with ancient Japanese history and is home to 29 Fortune Global 500 companies. Although Japan doesn’t currently offer a digital nomad visa program, you can apply for a tourist visa for up to 90 days. The country also offers numerous work visas, which allow you to work within the country if you make at least $1,388 to $1,735 monthly.