These Are the Cities Gaining in Popularity with Digital Nomads
The rise of technology and remote work after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic means that a full-time job doesn’t have to interfere with people’s ability to see the world and live wherever they’d like. More than 50 countries currently offer some form of special remote worker permit or digital nomad visa, and Forbes reported earlier this year that there are an estimated 35 million digital nomads today. But which cities are increasingly attracting the most workers worldwide in 2023?
To find out, the team at the digital nomad resource site Nomad List turned to its internal data, analyzing over 297,912 worker check-ins to identify the fastest-growing remote work hubs in the world.
Tokyo, Japan currently takes first place, which saw a 369% increase in remote workers in 2022 alone. The nation’s capital city is known for blending cutting-edge technology with ancient Japanese history and is home to 29 Fortune Global 500 companies. Although Japan doesn’t currently offer a digital nomad visa program, you can apply for a tourist visa for up to 90 days. The country also offers numerous work visas, which allow you to work within the country if you make at least $1,388 to $1,735 monthly.
Second place goes to Da Nang, Vietnam. The coastal city is known for its sandy beaches and easy access to nature. Vietnam offers a tourist visa that allows visitors to stay in the country for 30 days, with the opportunity to extend their stay.
Seoul, South Korea comes in third place. The capital city is filled with art and culture that also blends the past and the present, from its neon skyscrapers to its 1,000-year-old Buddhist temples. South Korea offers a Working Holiday Visa, which allows visitors to travel and live within the country for up to one year.
Here are the 10 fastest-growing cities for digital nomads, according to Nomad List:
- Tokyo, Japan
- Da Nang, Vietnam
- Seoul, South Korea
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Penang, Malaysia
- Montevideo, Uruguay
- Manila, Philippines
- Hanoi, Vietnam
- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Ljubljana, Slovenia
You can check out Nomad List’s full report here.