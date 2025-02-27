Five Below Just Brought Back This 2-in-1 Bestseller That Looks So Vintage (It’s Only $25!)
If you’re the type of person who always has music playing at home, then you know the value of a great-sounding (and great-looking!) Bluetooth speaker. Right now, Five Below has a Bluetooth-enabled speaker that feels straight out of the 1960s, which actually doubles as a fully functioning table — and the entire thing looks so much more expensive than just $25.
“The speaker is made out of synthetic leather and honestly feels like really good quality,” the narration of a recent Five Below Instagram video says. “To turn it on, you just press and hold the power button on the back of the speaker. Then, you just connect your device via Bluetooth. Then you just press play.”
The mid-century-style table legs are actually removable, so you can set the speaker on a tabletop you already own if you don’t need it to be freestanding. If you do use the whole piece as a side table, though, you’ll be surprised at just how spacious it is.
Like Five Below’s existing and best-selling modern-style speaker table, this vintage-inspired version is also battery powered, meaning it can go anywhere you need without having to worry about cords. You can even tune in to FM radio stations, and buttons on the back allow you to easily control the volume.
“I need it,” one person commented on the Five Below Instagram post. Another said, “OK …driving back to Five Below.” It’s true — it just looks that good.
Right now, the retro speaker table is a Five Below in-store exclusive, so you’ll have to check your nearest location to see if it’s in stock (but it’s definitely worth the drive!). Once you have this double-duty table set up in your space, you’ll never want to settle for those small basic Bluetooth speakers ever again.