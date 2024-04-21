Five Below Has the Cutest Flower-Shaped Cups Right Now (For $5!)
You can never have too many cute cups to drink from. And a collection of water and cocktail glasses that make you happy doesn’t have to be expensive, either. Five Below currently has colorful glass flower cups available for just $5.55 each and they’re going to make you feel like a garden fairy every time you take a sip.
Spotted earlier this week by Birdie Wood from the Thrifty Ween Queen TikTok account, these flower cups are available in Five Below’s glassware and cups section and come in two colorways — a pink glass with green stem or the reverse!
“You guys, look at these cups,” Wood said in her video. “But look at the stems on these ones. They’re flowers!”
Angelica from the Angelica Jennifer TikTok account also picked up a couple of these glasses, and in her video you can better see how these are the perfect size for your morning orange juice or your evening nightcap.
You can grab these glasses online for in-store pickup to ensure you can get your hands on them before they’re out of stock. It looks like just the green cup with pink stem is available right now, but definitely check out your local Five Below to see if the pink glass with green stem is in stock.
You can also grab a set of these exact flower cups on Amazon, too. You won’t be able to grab them for the Five Below price, but $22.99 is still a good deal for cups that are this cute. Reviewers say that they’re “even cuter in person!!”
“They are very interesting and certainly a conversation piece,” another person wrote. “It’s large enough to hold a highball over ice, or a standard cocktail recipe that would normally go in an 8-ounce coupe. They are sturdy and easy to clean.”
Grab these flower glasses for your next garden party and never settle for boring glassware again!