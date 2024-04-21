Newsletters

Five Below Has the Cutest Flower-Shaped Cups Right Now (For $5!)

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Davie, FL, USA - January 12, 2023: Photo of shops and restaurants at Tower Shops outdoor mall Davie Florida
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock

You can never have too many cute cups to drink from. And a collection of water and cocktail glasses that make you happy doesn’t have to be expensive, either. Five Below currently has colorful glass flower cups available for just $5.55 each and they’re going to make you feel like a garden fairy every time you take a sip.

Spotted earlier this week by Birdie Wood from the Thrifty Ween Queen TikTok account, these flower cups are available in Five Below’s glassware and cups section and come in two colorways — a pink glass with green stem or the reverse!

“You guys, look at these cups,” Wood said in her video. “But look at the stems on these ones. They’re flowers!”

Angelica from the Angelica Jennifer TikTok account also picked up a couple of these glasses, and in her video you can better see how these are the perfect size for your morning orange juice or your evening nightcap.

You can grab these glasses online for in-store pickup to ensure you can get your hands on them before they’re out of stock. It looks like just the green cup with pink stem is available right now, but definitely check out your local Five Below to see if the pink glass with green stem is in stock.

Flower Glass Cup
$5.55
Five Below
Buy Now

You can also grab a set of these exact flower cups on Amazon, too. You won’t be able to grab them for the Five Below price, but $22.99 is still a good deal for cups that are this cute. Reviewers say that they’re “even cuter in person!!”

Tall Ripple Drinking Glasses Set
$22.99
Amazon
Buy Now

“They are very interesting and certainly a conversation piece,” another person wrote. “It’s large enough to hold a highball over ice, or a standard cocktail recipe that would normally go in an 8-ounce coupe. They are sturdy and easy to clean.”

Grab these flower glasses for your next garden party and never settle for boring glassware again!

Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits