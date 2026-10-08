Five Below’s New Mirrors Include a $7 Gilded Vanity for Tiny Bedrooms
If you fell head-over-heels in love with Five Below’s gilded floor mirror when it first hit stores a while back but failed to snag it before it sold out, here’s great news. The beloved discount chain just launched a collection of brand-new (and returning!) gilded mirrors thanks to their popularity, including a small-space alternative that’s a fraction of its size.
Five Below has continued to expand its gilded and coquette collection, and there’s a mirror that will make your dresser or makeup station look like it was pulled from a Newport mansion. It’s a vintage-style three-paneled mirror that looks shockingly similar to mirrors being sold at high-end home retailers right now. But luckily, Five Below’s newest viral mirror is going for under $10.
Five Below’s Tri-Fold Mirrors Are Already Going Viral
Five Below’s version of the folding gilded vanity mirror is the latest one to pick up traction on TikTok, but it’s definitely not the first. There was one at Ross that also went viral in September. (That one is a bit larger than the Five Below mirror, and is priced at $45.)
Like the one at Ross, the Five Below tri-fold mirror is an in-store exclusive item — so it’s definitely worth taking a trip to your nearest store to see if it’s in stock. My location was selling it for just $7, similar to other folding mirrors available on the brand’s website now.
You Can Find Gorgeous Tri-Fold Mirrors at Other Retailers, Too
If your local store has already sold out, don’t worry! Drew Barrymore also made a tri-fold mirror for her Beautiful by Drew collection at Walmart. This one features a few less frills, but the shape still mimics that iconic antique look. It has a beautiful gold-finish frame, and the hinged segments are easy to adjust so you can get the perfect angle. And for under $40, it’s a steal.
“Just the size I needed to accent my makeup table,” one Walmart shopper wrote about the mirror. “I can also tilt or lean it against the wall. I ordered the gold frame instead of the satin nickel finish. Simply beautiful, reasonably priced, and I would recommend this mirror to anyone.”
Plus, Five Below Has an Option for Even Smaller Spaces
If the vanity mirror is still a bit too imposing for the space you need to put it in, check out this smaller version Five Below also sells both in stores and online. It has a center mirror that comes with the ornate gilded detailing you love, and on either side of the mirror are two segments where you can add photos or art.
For just $7, you can give your vanity area a sweet touch of personality that’s also useful for applying makeup and skincare, or reflecting extra light into the space. Grab one of these tri-fold gilded mirrors and make your time at your vanity feel a bit more special.