Five Below Just Brought Back Its Viral $25 Gold Mirror
If you missed out on snagging Five Below’s gold-gilded mirror after it went viral earlier this year, you now have another chance — and this mirror may be even better than the last. Five Below just released a new mirror that’s less expensive and larger than the previous one, and it’s definitely going to fly off shelves yet again.
“Runnnnn to Five Below!” Steph from @stph.xox on TikTok wrote in a recent caption. She added that the gold-framed arched mirror measures 63 inches tall and 25 inches wide, and is just $25.
It’s the Perfect Full-Length Mirror, at a Stunning Price
This mirror is perfect for those who loved the affordability of Five Below’s previous gold-gilded mirror but weren’t fans of the ornate detailing around the frame. This new version is more modern and simple, and it even comes with hardware on the back to make hanging it on your wall a breeze.
Or, you can do as Steph did and lean it against the wall for a more casual look. It’s the ideal size for a bedroom or front entryway so you can get your last looks in before you leave the house.
In Case Your Local Store Is Sold Out
This mirror looks a lot like the Beautypeak mirror from Walmart that has thousands of positive reviews and is always sold out. This mirror is priced at $40 and comes in five sizes and can also be purchased with a black frame.
It also comes with a stand on the back so you can place it anywhere in your space without needing to rely on a wall.
Amazon Has a Version of This Viral Mirror, Too
Prefer not to even leave your house? Check out this Amazon version, which also comes in a sleek gold frame and features that back stand. It’s made with genuine tempered glass and is guaranteed to not distort your reflection.
And it even comes in a rectangular shape if you want something even simpler and more streamlined.
There’s Another Stellar Mirror at Five Below Right Now, Too
And while you’re at Five Below shopping for the gold mirror, check out the new bow mirror the store has in stock, too. Shoppers who loved the round bow wall mirrors are going to want to add this one to their collection ASAP. It’s also a more standard full-length size compared to the previous bow mirrors Five Below has sold, and the wavy frame is so whimsical — it looks like the ribbon tails of the bow!
Don’t miss out on these new mirrors for a second time. Head to your nearest Five Below to grab the gold arch mirror while it’s still in stock. At just $25, it definitely won’t stick around for long!
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