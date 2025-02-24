Shoppers Found the Perfect $6 Sherpa Gem to Complete This Luxe Aldi Set (It’s Selling Out Fast!)
Aldi’s deceptively luxe bouclé furniture finds have already inspired a cult following, with shoppers even stocking up on the inexpensive nubby-textured items for their apartment-dwelling dogs and cats. Fresh off the virality of the Heart to Tail Scandi-coded cozy pet bed last week, Aldi superfans are keeping the hygge vibes going strong with a matching sherpa stool that’s even cheaper than your favorite latte.
The Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group, which crowd-sources product hacks and tips, challenged people to complement their $29.99 bouclé pet couch with a Five Below bouclé “sherpa table” that’s only a fraction of the cost at $5.55.
The best part? It somehow matches perfectly, from the quiet luxury cream color of the textured fabric to the light grain of the wooden legs. Unsurprisingly, people embraced the ultra-affordable pairing, and the stool quickly sold out. (Hopefully, they restock it!)
However, if they don’t, Five Below still has the cutest bouclé stools for your fur baby (or yourself) if you like a little pop of color. Selling for $5.55, these Five Below Sherpa Stools are nearly identical to the sold-out version except they are covered in your choice of tiny red cherries or strawberries with little green leaf accents. (They also make an ingenious dorm room addition, by the way, for you or the college student in your life, too.)
As someone who’s embraced dopamine dressing both in my wardrobe and my home, I actually prefer this coquette version that still has the snuggly plush sherpa material and Scandinavian wooden legs paired with an on-trend print that’s perfect for spring or summer. This design will still match the Aldi pet bed’s fabric and wood, which means you can stack them together or arrange them side-by-side like the original Facebook poster did.
Despite the cheap price tag, the Five Below bouclé stool is surprisingly sturdy and can hold a maximum weight of 300 pounds, which makes it perfect for you or your fur baby (or both). It’s also a perfect cat-friendly size, with its 10.24 inches in length, width, and height, but you can also use it to arrange some books on top, or even prop up your legs while you’re watching Netflix.
If you can’t find it available for pickup or in-store at your closest Five Below, Amazon is selling a similar option that’s on sale for $28.34. It’s significantly more expensive than the $5 version, but the Cpintltr Round Footstool has the same cozy cream fabric and four wooden legs with non-slip pads, as well as the more practical elements. It can also hold up to 300 pounds of weight with a slightly bigger size (14.17 inches in diameter, 14.71 inches in width, and 11.4 inches in height).