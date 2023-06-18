Newsletters
Five Below Is Selling a $5 Rainbow Tumbler, and It’s Flying off Shelves

published about 4 hours ago
Whitestown - Circa May 2019: Five Below Retail Store. Five Below is a chain that sells products that cost up to $5 III
Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

Five Below is back at it again with yet another tumbler that will not only save you money, but also make you look good while doing so. The trend-forward value retailer is in no way new to the game of keeping your drinks cold and in style, tackling popular duplicates of your favorite brands’ arguably overpriced tumblers like it’s their favorite pastime. 

We’ve already seen the internet go wild over Five Below’s Stanley and Yeti lookalikes, and most recently, their take on the popular Starbucks glow in the dark tumblers — which has been gaining a lot of attention way out ahead of the Halloween season. And now, Five Below’s newest duplicate takes aim at yet another Starbucks cup: the Gradient Grid Cold Cup

Iridescent Grid Tumbler, Blue
$5
Five Below
Buy Now

The Five Below Iridescent Grid Tumbler is a 24-ounce cup that rivals the Starbucks version in the best ways possible — including both price and purpose. For only $5 you get the same value, style, and use of the Starbucks version, and you’ll save yourself at least $15 in the process. The cup comes in four colors (blue, pink, green, and purple) and has a lid and reusable straw included.   

Iridescent Grid Tumbler, Green
$5
Five Below
Buy Now

Sure, the ardent fans of Starbucks may need that mysterious nautical figure on their cup, but if you’re on a budget and can’t justify the cost of a name brand cup, then Five Below has got you covered. And while the artist series that this cup is modeled after offers a fantastic line of products that celebrates unique people around the world, I’m still all for saving some precious dollars and maybe spending it on something I can hang on my wall instead of drinking out of. Just a thought.

Buy: Five Below Iridescent Grid Tumbler, $5

This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it here: Five Below Is Selling a $5 Version of the Popular Rainbow Starbucks Tumbler, and It’s Flying Off Shelves

 

