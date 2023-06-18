Five Below Is Selling a $5 Rainbow Tumbler, and It’s Flying off Shelves

Sure, the ardent fans of Starbucks may need that mysterious nautical figure on their cup, but if you’re on a budget and can’t justify the cost of a name brand cup, then Five Below has got you covered. And while the artist series that this cup is modeled after offers a fantastic line of products that celebrates unique people around the world, I’m still all for saving some precious dollars and maybe spending it on something I can hang on my wall instead of drinking out of. Just a thought.



Buy: Five Below Iridescent Grid Tumbler, $5



This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it here: Five Below Is Selling a $5 Version of the Popular Rainbow Starbucks Tumbler, and It’s Flying Off Shelves