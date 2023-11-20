Five Below’s $15 Tinsel Trees Will Look So Good in Your Home

While it’s not available online, you can check availability at your local store and score it with an in-store pickup (or keep checking the website to see if delivery becomes available again!). Of course, the retailer is known for its budget-friendly holiday decor, all of which is $15 or less, so you might even want to stock up on a few tinsel trees, if that suits your fancy. Other great picks include this four-foot artificial Christmas tree ($5.55) in gorgeous rose gold, as well as the merry and bright disco decor, which includes colorful twists on classic staples in shades of pink, silver, and more. If you’re more into reds and greens, don’t worry, there’s plenty to go around there, too.



Don’t wait long, though, to snag one of these, because there’s a good chance both color options will sell out well before Santa makes his way down your chimney.



Buy: 5-Foot Tinsel Tree, $15