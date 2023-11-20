Five Below’s $15 Tinsel Trees Will Look So Good in Your Home
Decking the halls is undoubtedly fun, but it can also be downright expensive, especially these days. So whether you’re on an understandably tighter budget this year or you want to bring some festive cheer to a smaller space, Five Below’s five-foot tinsel tree fits the bill in spades without breaking the bank.
At just $15 (yes, really!), you can snag it in either red and white stripes or all silver, making it perfect for any holiday you’re celebrating. Its lanky design is made of sparkly garland with included shimmery “ornament” accents, so you can just set it up and pop it anywhere in your home that needs a little extra dazzle. Setting it up is a breeze, as it requires no tools, just a few minutes to get the tinsel tacked onto each hidden pole beneath.
While it’s not available online, you can check availability at your local store and score it with an in-store pickup (or keep checking the website to see if delivery becomes available again!). Of course, the retailer is known for its budget-friendly holiday decor, all of which is $15 or less, so you might even want to stock up on a few tinsel trees, if that suits your fancy. Other great picks include this four-foot artificial Christmas tree ($5.55) in gorgeous rose gold, as well as the merry and bright disco decor, which includes colorful twists on classic staples in shades of pink, silver, and more. If you’re more into reds and greens, don’t worry, there’s plenty to go around there, too.
Don’t wait long, though, to snag one of these, because there’s a good chance both color options will sell out well before Santa makes his way down your chimney.
Buy: 5-Foot Tinsel Tree, $15