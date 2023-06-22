Five Below Is Selling Wall Art with a Built-in Speaker
Between the endless electronics and the Stanley Tumbler dupe, there’s something for everyone at Five Below. And if you’re in the mood to shop, the latest #FiveBelowFind on TikTok is equipped with Bluetooth, quite stylish, and potentially the exact thing your wall has been needing.
TikToker Maddi (@peachyymaddi) frequently shares hauls from stores like Five Below, Dollar Tree, and Target, but her recent find from Five Below is convincing others to take a trip to their nearest store.
Listed at $25, the Bluetooth® wireless wall art speaker is 15.75 x 15.75 inches with nine records placed in front of a variety of bold colors; the piece seems to resemble Andy Warhol’s signature pop art. After pointing out the power and volume buttons on the speaker’s side, Maddi connects the speaker to her iPad and highly rates the sound quality. In her comment section, some were concerned that the speaker’s bass “would knock it off the wall,” while others were joking about Five Below’s knack to “put Bluetooth in anything.”
They’re not wrong — the retailer released a side table with built-in Bluetooth last year that quickly sold out in stores for its simple design and low cost. But you’ve got to admit that wall art that doubles as a speaker is a unique way to spruce up your walls while having an extra speaker in your home.
One TikToker decided to completely upgrade the wall speaker by adding record-shaped drink coasters to the speaker’s nine records, and it only required a few pieces of mounting tape. As if that wasn’t creative enough, she added an LED light shaped like a music note above the wall speaker, and it resembles a recording studio.
If the Warhol-inspired colors don’t match your color palette, Five Below also created a speaker with a yin and yang design on it. According to one TikToker, the sound quality is “pretty good,” and it’s the same price as the colorful speaker.
The speakers are available online and in select stores, but if you’re familiar with how quickly Five Below sells out of trendy items, you might want to act quickly.
Buy: Five Below Bluetooth Wireless Wall Art Speaker, $25