Five Below Has a Mini Wavy Pink Mirror for Under $6

If you’ve dipped your toe into the interior design world over the past five years, chances are you’re familiar with the iconic squiggly pink mirror. The trend came into style, thanks to the resurgence of designer Ettore Sottsass’ curvaceous, bright-pink “Ultrafragola” mirror, which was first created in the 1970s. Although the original design will set you back thousands of dollars, its popularity has luckily inspired a host of more affordable wavy, pastel mirrors that will add a bright pop of color to any room.