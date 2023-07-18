Five Below Has a Mini Wavy Pink Mirror for Under $6
If you’ve dipped your toe into the interior design world over the past five years, chances are you’re familiar with the iconic squiggly pink mirror. The trend came into style, thanks to the resurgence of designer Ettore Sottsass’ curvaceous, bright-pink “Ultrafragola” mirror, which was first created in the 1970s. Although the original design will set you back thousands of dollars, its popularity has luckily inspired a host of more affordable wavy, pastel mirrors that will add a bright pop of color to any room.
Now getting your hands on a pink squiggly mirror is easier than ever — just head to your local Five Below, which is currently selling mini mirrors for just $5.55. TikTok content creator Brittany (@_enhancedesthetics) shared the find in a recent video, which has received over 60,000 likes in just four days. According to Brittany, the mirror is also available in black.
“I’m literally running to Five Below,” one TikToker commented.
Another wrote: “I need them to put this on the website right nowwwww.”
Unfortunately, Brittany’s find — which is made by the home decor brand Room2Room — is not currently available on Five Below’s website. However, you can keep your eye out for new Room2Room online releases by checking out the brand’s Five Below webpage here.
Unable to make it to Five Below right now? Don’t worry! You can also purchase a similar 16×10-inch wavy mirror on Amazon for $15.99. Sold by the brand Funerom, the mirror is available in pink and white and has a four-star average customer rating.
Buy: Funerom 16×10 inch Wavy Mirror Aesthetic Mirror, $15.99