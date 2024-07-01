These Are the 2 Best Times to Travel on July 4 (You’ll Skip the Traffic and Delays!)

But it’s not all delays and bad news. To help make your holiday travel plans as pain-free as possible, the AAA provided a set of recommendations for when travelers can expect to see the most and least congestion. So if you’re already stressed about what time you should get to the airport, keep this info handy.



Overall, the best days to travel, according to the AAA and INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, are July 2 and July 3, which the brands both project will see minimal traffic compared to the holiday itself. Another general rule of thumb? If you’re driving over the holiday week and weekend, you should aim to hit the road before midday or after 6 p.m.