Two Frank Lloyd Wright Homes Are Selling for the Price of One

Historically, two Frank Lloyd Wright houses have never been placed on the real estate market together, but that’s about to change, thanks to one couple. After completing the residences’ countless renovation projects, Marika Broere and Tony Hillebrandt are listing the homes together for $4.5 million.



The Samuel and Dorothy Eppstein and the Eric and Pat Pratt homes, located in Michigan, are nestled in the Galesburg Country Homes within the prestigious community known as The Acres. Commonly known as the “greatest American architect of all time” according to the American Institute of Architects, the once-in-a-lifetime chance to own not one, but two of Wright’s homes in this community is possible. Wright’s signature Usonian style is reflected in both of these homes, with the combination of nature, form, and function present.



Built in 1951, the Eric and Pat Pratt House is a 2,200-square-foot residence with two bathrooms, two bedrooms, an in-home library/music room, fireplace, and stunning outdoor space. The floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors — along with the roof’s cantilevered overhang — are highlights of Wright’s Usonian style, and the home’s former pottery studio can be a sizable studio for any creative.