Two Frank Lloyd Wright Homes Are Selling for the Price of One
Historically, two Frank Lloyd Wright houses have never been placed on the real estate market together, but that’s about to change, thanks to one couple. After completing the residences’ countless renovation projects, Marika Broere and Tony Hillebrandt are listing the homes together for $4.5 million.
The Samuel and Dorothy Eppstein and the Eric and Pat Pratt homes, located in Michigan, are nestled in the Galesburg Country Homes within the prestigious community known as The Acres. Commonly known as the “greatest American architect of all time” according to the American Institute of Architects, the once-in-a-lifetime chance to own not one, but two of Wright’s homes in this community is possible. Wright’s signature Usonian style is reflected in both of these homes, with the combination of nature, form, and function present.
Built in 1951, the Eric and Pat Pratt House is a 2,200-square-foot residence with two bathrooms, two bedrooms, an in-home library/music room, fireplace, and stunning outdoor space. The floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors — along with the roof’s cantilevered overhang — are highlights of Wright’s Usonian style, and the home’s former pottery studio can be a sizable studio for any creative.
Similar to the Pratt House, the Eppstein House was also constructed in the 1950s, features floor plans made from concrete and mahogany, and has an incredible view of the expansive outdoor space. With three bedrooms, a fireplace, and a vast opportunity to entertain outdoors, it’s easy to be impressed by Wright’s seamless style.
Broere and Hillebrandt started the restoration of the Eppstein House eight years ago, which looked “sad” after facing years of neglect. After the work was completed, they were approached by the owner of Pratt House to buy the property and “do to it what they had done to the Eppstein.” Now that “they look how Frank Lloyd Wright meant these homes to look,” the couple plans to relocate to France to spend more time with family.
With two properties for $4.5 million, it’s even a great deal in comparison to one Wright home on the market in California for $4.25 million. The neighboring homes are represented by Victoria Krause Schutte of @Properties Christie’s International Real Estate and Fred Taber of Jaqua Realtors.