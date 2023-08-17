A Frank Lloyd Wright Home in Chicago Is Listed for Just $75K

The townhouse has one bedroom and one and a half baths with 1,000 square feet of living space. Built in 1895, the building is rich in history and was designed to serve as affordable housing for Chicago residents, designed with property developer Edward C. Waller. And while there’s not much inside for buyers to peek at, the 11-foot ceilings and opportunity to turn it into something modern and beautiful (with the help of the right professional) make it a pretty exciting prospect for the right buyer.



Crain’s Chicago Business reports that the current owner of the townhouse is selling it after two decades and is hoping to find a buyer who can lovingly breathe new life into it. There have been some bumps in the road along the way, though, as previous restoration attempts by the seller and a group of three partners have fallen through, which is why the home has been left in its current state.



If you think you’re the one for the job, check out the listing and see for yourself. Hey, you never know.