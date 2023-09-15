Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” Is Back — Here’s the Full Schedule
There’s a chill in the air, and pumpkin spice lattes are back in coffee shops. In other words, it’s the perfect time to gather your friends and family around the TV and enjoy a good scary movie. Luckily, Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” is back once again to give viewers a month-long supply of thrills and chills.
As its name suggests, the TV event runs from October 1 to October 31. You can look forward to classic Halloween films like Bewitched, The Craft, and Little Shop of Horrors. Movie buffs and trivia-lovers alike are sure to find something to love in the “POP ‘N Knowledge” editions of Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus (both of which air October 14), in which fun facts about each movie will pop on-screen throughout the movies’ runtimes.
Viewers who were raised during the golden age of Disney Channel original movies will be treated to all four Halloweentown movies, while Twihards can look forward to catching all five films in the Twilight saga. And it wouldn’t be a “31 Nights of Halloween” event without some exciting premieres. This year, the recent Disney Channel movies ZOMBIES and ZOMBIES 2 will make their Freeform debuts. If you’re looking to switch out scares for a family-friendly movie night, you can also check out Encanto when it premieres on October 22.
Check out the full “31 Nights of Halloween” schedule below, listed in Eastern time.
Sunday, October 1
- 7:00 a.m. — “Mrs. Doubtfire”
- 10:10 a.m. — “Scared Shrekless”
- 10:40 a.m. — “Halloweentown”
- 12:45 p.m. — “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
- 2:50 p.m. — “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
- 4:55 p.m. — “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 6:35 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 8:45 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 10:50 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”
- 1:00 a.m. — “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”
Monday, October 2
- 10:30 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror”
- 11:00 a.m. — “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
- 1:00 p.m. — “Twitches”
- 3:00 p.m. — “Twitches Too”
- 5:00 p.m. — “Shrek Forever After”
- 7:00 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 9:00 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”
- 12-2:00 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes
Tuesday, October 3
- 10:30 a.m. — “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”
- 11:30 a.m. — “Twilight: Special Edition”
- 2:30 p.m. — “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”
- 5:40 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 7:50 p.m. — “Cruella”
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes
Wednesday, October 4
- 10:30 a.m. — “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”
- 1:30 p.m. — “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”
- 4:30 p.m. — “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
- 6:30-11:00 p.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon
- 12:00 a.m. — “Halloweentown”
Thursday, October 5
- 10:30 a.m. — “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”
- 1:30 p.m. — “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”
- 4:00 p.m. — “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”
- 6:30 p.m. — “Monsters, Inc.”
- 8:30 p.m. — “Monsters University”
- 12:00 a.m. — “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”
Friday, October 6
- 10:30 a.m. — “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”
- 1:00 p.m. — “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”
- 3:30-11:00 p.m. — “Family Guy” episodes
- 12:00 a.m. — “Little Shop of Horrors”
Saturday, October 7
- 7:00 a.m. — “ZOMBIES” — Freeform Premiere
- 9:00 a.m. — “ZOMBIES 2” — Freeform Premiere
- 11:00 a.m. — “Scared Shrekless”
- 11:30 a.m. — “Shrek Forever After”
- 1:30 p.m. — “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 3:10 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 5:10 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 7:20 p.m. — “The Addams Family” (1991)
- 9:25 p.m. — “Addams Family Values”
- 11:30 p.m. — “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”
Sunday, October 8
- 7:00 a.m. — “Scared Shrekless”
- 7:30 a.m. — “Shrek Forever After”
- 9:30 a.m. — “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”
- 12:00 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 2:05 p.m. — “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
- 5:10 p.m. — “The Addams Family” (1991)
- 7:15 p.m. — “Addams Family Value”
- 9:20 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 11:30 p.m. — “The Craft” (1996)
Monday, October 9
- 10:30 a.m. — “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
- 1:35 p.m. — “Bewitched” (2005)
- 3:40 p.m. — “The Craft” (1996)
- 6:10 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 8:20 p.m. — “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes
Tuesday, October 10
- 10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. — “Family Guy” episodes
- 1:00 p.m. — “Twilight: Special Edition”
- 4:00 p.m. — “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”
- 7:00 p.m. — “Halloweentown”
- 9:00 p.m. — “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes
Wednesday, October 11
- 10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. — “Family Guy” episodes
- 1:00 p.m. — “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”
- 3:30 p.m. — “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”
- 6:00-11:00 p.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon
- 12:00 a.m. — “Ready or Not”
Thursday, October 12
- 10:30 a.m. — “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”
- 1:00 p.m. — “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”
- 3:30 p.m. — “Mrs. Doubtfire”
- 6:30 p.m. — “Toy Story of TERROR!”
- 7:00 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 9:00 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”
- 12:00 a.m. — “Twitches”
Friday, October 13
- 10:30 a.m. — “Toy Story of TERROR!”
- 11:00 a.m. — “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 12:35 p.m. — “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
- 2:35 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 4:40 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”
- 6:50 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 9:00 p.m. — TBA
- 10:00 p.m. — TBA
- 12:00 a.m. — “Twitches Too”
Saturday, October 14
- 7:00 a.m. — “Mrs. Doubtfire”
- 10:10 a.m. — “Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space”
- 10:40 a.m. — “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
- 1:45 p.m. — “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition”
- 3:25 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition”
- 5:35 p.m. — “The Incredibles”
- 8:15 p.m. — “Incredibles 2”
- 10:55 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 1:00-2:00 a.m. — “Family Guy” episodes
Sunday, October 15
- 7:00 a.m. — “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
- 10:05 a.m. — “Twitches”
- 12:10 p.m. — “Twitches Too”
- 2:15 p.m. — “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
- 4:20 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 6:25 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 8:35 p.m. — “Cruella”
- 11:50 p.m. — “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
Monday, October 16
- 10:30 a.m. — “Spider-Man” (2002)
- 1:10 p.m. — “Spider-Man 2” (2004)
- 4:20 p.m. — “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
- 6:25 p.m. — “Monsters, Inc.”
- 8:30 p.m. — “Monsters University”
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes
Tuesday, October 17
- 10:30 a.m. — “Spider-Man 2” (2004)
- 1:30 p.m. — “Spider-Man 3” (2007)
- 4:30 p.m. — “Shrek Forever After”
- 6:30 p.m. — “Toy Story of TERROR!”
- 7:00 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 9:00 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes
Wednesday, October 18
- 10:30 a.m. — “Halloweentown”
- 12:30 p.m. — “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”
- 2:30 p.m. — “Halloweentown High”
- 4:30 p.m. — “Toy Story of TERROR!”
- 5:00 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 7:00-11:00 p.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes
Thursday, October 19
- 10:30 a.m. — “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)
- 12:35 p.m. — “Mrs. Doubtfire”
- 3:15 p.m. — “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
- 6:15 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 8:25 p.m. — “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”
- 12:00 a.m. — “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)
Friday, October 20
- 10:30 a.m. — “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
- 1:30 p.m. — “Bewitched” (2005)
- 3:30-8:00 p.m. — “Family Guy” episodes
- 8:00 p.m. — “Aladdin” (2019)
- 12:00 a.m. — “Bewitched” (2005)
Saturday, October 21
- 7:00 a.m. — “Twitches”
- 9:00 a.m. — “Twitches Too”
- 11:00 a.m. — “ZOMBIES”
- 1:00 p.m. — “ZOMBIES 2”
- 3:00 p.m. — “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
- 5:05 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 7:15 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 9:20 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”
- 11:30 p.m. — “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)
- 1:30 a.m. — “Family Guy”
Sunday, October 22
- 7:00 a.m. — “Halloweentown”
- 9:10 a.m. — “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”
- 11:10 a.m. — “Halloweentown High”
- 1:10 p.m. — “Return to Halloweentown”
- 3:20 p.m — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 5:25 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”
- 7:35 p.m. — “Encanto” — Freeform Premiere
- 9:45 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 11:55 p.m. — “Shrek Forever After”
Monday, October 23
- 10:30 a.m. — “ZOMBIES”
- 12:35 p.m. — “Twitches”
- 2:40 p.m. — “Twitches Too”
- 4:40 p.m. — “Shrek Forever After”
- 6:45 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 8:50 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes
Tuesday, October 24
- 10:30 a.m. — “Family Guy”
- 11:00 a.m. — “Frankenweenie”
- 1:00 p.m. — “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
- 4:00 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 6:05 p.m. — “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 7:45 p.m. — “Cruella”
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes
Wednesday, October 25
- 10:30 a.m. — “Family Guy” episodes
- 11:30 a.m. — “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
- 2:30 p.m. — “Bewitched”
- 4:30 p.m. — “The Craft” (1996)
- 7:00 p.m. — “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
- 9:00 p.m. — “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes
Thursday, October 26
- 10:30 a.m. — “Family Guy” episodes
- 11:30 a.m. — “Bewitched” (2005)
- 1:35 p.m. — “The Craft” (1996)
- 4:05 p.m. — “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”
- 6:10 p.m. — “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
- 8:50 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes
Friday, October 27
- 10:30 a.m. — “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)
- 1:30 p.m. — “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014)
- 4:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. — “Family Guy” episodes
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes
Saturday, October 28
- 7:00 a.m. — “Halloweentown”
- 9:05 a.m. — “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”
- 11:05 a.m. — “Halloweentown High”
- 1:05 p.m. — “Frankenweenie” (2012)
- 3:05 p.m. — “Shrek Forever After”
- 5:10 p.m. — “Monsters, Inc.”
- 7:15 p.m. — “Monsters University”
- 9:45 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
Sunday, October 29
- 7:00 a.m. — “ZOMBIES”
- 9:00 a.m. — “ZOMBIES 2”
- 11:00 a.m. — “Shrek Forever After”
- 1:00 p.m. — “Scared Shrekless”
- 1:30 p.m. — “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” 30th Anniversary
- 3:10 p.m. — “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
- 5:15 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 7:20 p.m. — “The Addams Family” (1991)
- 9:25 p.m. — “Addams Family Values”
- 11:30 p.m. — “The Craft” (1996)
Monday, October 30
- 10:30 a.m. — “The Craft” (1996)
- 1:00 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 3:00 p.m. — “The Addams Family” (1991)
- 5:00 p.m. — “Addams Family Values”
- 7:00 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 9:00 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes
Tuesday, October 31
- 10:30 a.m. — “Family Guy”
- 11:00 a.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 1:00 p.m. — “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)
- 3:00 p.m. — “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 4:35 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania”
- 6:40 p.m. — “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 8:50 p.m. — “Hocus Pocus”
- 12:00-2:00 a.m. — “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes