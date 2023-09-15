There’s a chill in the air, and pumpkin spice lattes are back in coffee shops. In other words, it’s the perfect time to gather your friends and family around the TV and enjoy a good scary movie. Luckily, Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” is back once again to give viewers a month-long supply of thrills and chills.



As its name suggests, the TV event runs from October 1 to October 31. You can look forward to classic Halloween films like Bewitched, The Craft, and Little Shop of Horrors. Movie buffs and trivia-lovers alike are sure to find something to love in the “POP ‘N Knowledge” editions of Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus (both of which air October 14), in which fun facts about each movie will pop on-screen throughout the movies’ runtimes.



Viewers who were raised during the golden age of Disney Channel original movies will be treated to all four Halloweentown movies, while Twihards can look forward to catching all five films in the Twilight saga. And it wouldn’t be a “31 Nights of Halloween” event without some exciting premieres. This year, the recent Disney Channel movies ZOMBIES and ZOMBIES 2 will make their Freeform debuts. If you’re looking to switch out scares for a family-friendly movie night, you can also check out Encanto when it premieres on October 22.