This New ‘Friends’ Polly Pocket Set Is the Ultimate ‘90s Mashup
As someone who was born in the early nineties, both Polly Pocket and Friends were big influences throughout my own childhood. The iconic toy, which was invented in 1983, allowed myself and many other kids (and adults alike) to step into a world of imagination through an array of dolls, outfits, and whimsical worlds, while Friends gave me plenty of laughs and my first taste of New York City.
If you’re looking to bring some nostalgia into your life, look no further than Mattel’s latest hit — the first Polly Pocket collector collaboration. In partnership with Warner Bros., fans of the toy can pick up the very first Polly Pocket Friends Compact that welcomes Ross, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Phoebe, and Chandler into the pocket-sized world.
“We are thrilled to expand Polly’s pocket-size world with the first Polly Pocket collector collaboration,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel. “This compact marks a milestone in the Polly Pocket Collector series and allows our fans of all ages to reenact some of the best moments from the famed show and continue to build their relationship with Polly Pocket.”
The collectible has been designed to replicate some of the most iconic “Friends” locations scaled down to a miniature size but still keeping all of the details that make the set as recognizable as the show itself. The bottom half of the collectible has been designed to resemble Central Perk, complete with the orange couch, Phoebe holding her guitar, and Rachel serving coffee behind the counter à la season one. The top half has been modeled on both Monica’s and Joey and Chandler’s apartments, featuring Easter eggs from memorable scenes such as the turkey head, Joey’s chicken, and the foosball table.
Displayed in a thoughtfully decorated box, the Friends Polly Pocket Collector set is almost too cool to unbox. It’s the first drop in Mattel’s latest collector series that will see Polly Pocket embrace millennial nostalgia while tapping into a new generation.The Polly Pocket Friends compact comes in at $50 and will be released on August 3. It is available to pre-order via Target and Amazon now.
Buy: Polly Pocket Friends Compact, $50.99