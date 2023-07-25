This New ‘Friends’ Polly Pocket Set Is the Ultimate ‘90s Mashup

The collectible has been designed to replicate some of the most iconic “Friends” locations scaled down to a miniature size but still keeping all of the details that make the set as recognizable as the show itself. The bottom half of the collectible has been designed to resemble Central Perk, complete with the orange couch, Phoebe holding her guitar, and Rachel serving coffee behind the counter à la season one. The top half has been modeled on both Monica’s and Joey and Chandler’s apartments, featuring Easter eggs from memorable scenes such as the turkey head, Joey’s chicken, and the foosball table.