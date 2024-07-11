This DIY Hack for Getting Rid of Fruit Flies “Works Like Magic!”

The telltale signs of summer can often be found in the kitchen, for better or for worse. Sunlight shoots through the windows, and the air hangs heavily around ripe fruit. Produce and indoor plants are thriving … and so are fruit flies. The annual battle against fruit flies is a storied one — but luckily, there’s a new (and totally intense) DIY-trick to once again reclaim your home, and you likely already have all of the supplies.