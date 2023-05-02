“Gallery Corners” Are the Perfect Way to Divide Up Your Living Space
Those who live in open-concept spaces know that it can sometimes be challenging to create a cozy, designated space for sitting, eating, working, etc. Sure, you can add wall dividers, large pieces of furniture, or even curtains to section off a corner, but doing so can really throw off the open-concept flow.
Instead, check out how this TikToker used a gallery corner — a gallery wall situated in a corner — to bring life and coziness to her dining area. Without closing off her space at all, she was able to make this small area feel complete and separate from the rest of her apartment.
“My dining table set is finally part of a context and not just floating in the room,” TikTok user Hannah KL (@hannahkl.com) wrote in the caption of her March video. “The whole space looks so different.”
The gallery corner helps to anchor the table and chairs to the corner and make the dining area feel much more intentional and look like it’s its own space.
Of course, gallery corners are also a fun way to hop on the gallery wall trend if you’re lacking wall space. Another TikTok user, Natalie Marceta (@nataliemarceta) transformed a small hallway in her home into a destination by clustering artwork in the corner (including a sculpture on a decorative side table).
And awkward, unused corners can instantly be turned into hangout spots with a few framed prints and a comfy chair as TikToker Sofia (@_fil0sofia) shared.
Gallery corners could be the key to helping you rework your entire living space and make your open-concept layout work (and look!) even better.