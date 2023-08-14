TikTokers Are Painting Ghosts on Thrifted Artwork, and It’s Adorable

Whether you’re ready to admit it or not, Halloween is coming up — and that means it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to revamp your spooky-season decor collection. TikTokers have already started getting creative and are subtly transforming thrifted art into something a bit more haunting.



The first step is to head to your local thrift store and choose a painting that speaks to you. It can be a print or an original painting.



Then, bring it home and remove the backing so you have access to the painting. It’s now time to add a ghost (or several!) to the scene. Some TikTokers have chosen to go the sneaky route and hide their ghost in a less obvious place.