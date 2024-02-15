Giada De Laurentiis Organizes Her Kitchen Counters with a Brilliant Hack

When you think about celebrity cooks, you likely also think about how their kitchens are the opposite of your tiny kitchen (just me? OK). They have the best of the best when it comes to appliances, cabinets, and countertops, which means they also have space for everything a home cook would ever want or need. But even big-name chefs sometimes rely on tried-and-true organization methods to keep their counters clutter-free. Take, for example, Giada De Laurentiis, who uses a super-simple lazy Susan to keep her countertop essentials all in one place.