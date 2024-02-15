Giada De Laurentiis Organizes Her Kitchen Counters with a Brilliant Hack
When you think about celebrity cooks, you likely also think about how their kitchens are the opposite of your tiny kitchen (just me? OK). They have the best of the best when it comes to appliances, cabinets, and countertops, which means they also have space for everything a home cook would ever want or need. But even big-name chefs sometimes rely on tried-and-true organization methods to keep their counters clutter-free. Take, for example, Giada De Laurentiis, who uses a super-simple lazy Susan to keep her countertop essentials all in one place.
You can spot the wooden lazy Susan in the background of most of her Instagram cooking videos, including the one below. She keeps it next to her stove so she can easily grab her olive oil, salt, pepper, and any other condiments she reaches for on the daily.
So, yes, even though she has enough counter space to establish a small village on, De Laurentiis still appreciates the idea of space-saving organization.
The lazy Susan she uses looks similar to the one sold at Williams Sonoma. It’s called the Hold Everything Lazy Susan and it comes in a variety of sizes, materials, and configurations. The small-sized Hold Everything is 10 inches in diameter and is the perfect size for holding your olive oil bottle, a pepper mill, and a few extra items like a salt cellar and another go-to ingredient.
The 10-inch diameter size is also great for those of us who might not have celebrity chef space to work with. It can fit snugly next to a stovetop or in the corner of your kitchen, yet everything on it is still within reach with a simple spin.
Celebrity chefs: They’re just like us! Take a page from De Laurentiis’ book and pick up a lazy Susan to keep your counter clutter contained — no matter how much counter space you actually have.