Giada De Laurentiis’ Favorite Old Fashioned Glasses Are $6 at Crate & Barrel
Old Fashioneds are one of those cocktails that have stood the test of time and are honestly far from old-fashioned. And classic Old Fashioned glasses are just as timeless as the drink itself. Giada De Laurentiis posted a video last year in which she shows how she makes her Old Fashioneds, and now, you can get the gorgeous diamond-patterned Old Fashioned glasses she uses at Crate & Barrel for just $6 each.
“The Old Fashioned is one of the most classic cocktails out there!” De Laurentiis captioned her post. “This is my Italian spin on the drink. It usually consists of bourbon, bitters & a bit of simple syrup w/ an orange peel. My version includes my fav Northern Italian Amarena cherries & I use that delish cherry syrup instead of sugar & water. It gives the drink such a great rich sweetness.”
The perfect Old Fashioned glass is one that’s wide enough to hold a handful of ice cubes (or a large block), has a low profile, as well as a thick, flat bottom that you can confidently muddle in. And that’s exactly what the Crate & Barrel Hatch Rocks Glass offers. The diamond pattern in the glass resembles crystal, but you can throw these glasses into the dishwasher when you’re through with cocktail hour.
“Perfect for our Old Fashioneds,” one reviewer wrote, adding, “My boyfriend and I absolutely love these. They are just the right weight and the grooves are so beautiful and elegant. The perfect addition to our kitchen!”
Another person wrote, “I purchased a set of four of these and we love them! They look cute on our bar and have a vintage feel to them.”
So if you fancy yourself an Old Fashioned from time to time, make sure you’re serving yourself in a glass that’s meant to do the Old Fashioned job. Giada De Laurentiis loves them, and you will too — pick a few up from Crate & Barrel to add to your cocktail glass collection.