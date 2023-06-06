This Giant Camping Chair from Costco Is Ridiculous, but So Comfy

The Timber Ridge Giant Camp Chair unfolds just like your regular nylon camp chair, but this one has a weight capacity of 600 pounds and can fit up to three people on the seat. It also comes with six cup holders (perfect for backyard BBQ parties) and a carrying case so you can easily store it away until your next night around the campfire.



Plus, the chair only weighs 13 pounds so you can actually take it with you to go camping.



“This thing is amazing,” one Costco reviewer wrote. “Two adults can easily fit in it. Its ridiculous size is fantastic. We loved it so much we bought two.”



Another reviewer added, “BEST FOLDING CAMP CHAIR EVER!!! I cannot stop curling up in this chair. It is the best and most comfortable chair on our patio.”



You can head over to the Costco website to pick up your own giant camp chair from Timber Ridge for just under $140.