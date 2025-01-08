I’m Stealing This Brilliant Trick for Easy Gifting All Year Long (It Saves So Much Money!)
The holidays may be done, but the new year still rings in many more gifting opportunities, from birthdays and anniversaries to showers, Valentine’s Day, and housewarmings. Rather than running to pick up something special the day-of for your friend or family member, consider revamping an unused space or grabbing some shelves to create a “gift closet.” You can grab them something unique, personalized, and packed with personality and then store it there for whenever you need it.
TikTok creator @mar_thrifts has been regularly chronicling the process of sourcing items and stocking up a closet in their house dedicated to gifts. Each time they hit the thrift store, they search for knickknacks, accessories, stationery, vessels, and more to build fun gifts for their loved ones. They collect new items here, too!
The creator also uses this closet to stash away gift boxes, bags, ribbons, stamps, and tissue they collect on their travels or presents they receive to reuse for their own gifting purposes.
They also share videos of how they put gifts together. For example, their sister received these beautiful glass candlestick holders and a set of thrifted taper candles packaged beautifully in a glass dish.
Of course, you don’t need to dedicate an entire closet in your home to gifts (especially since you might not have an extra closet to spare). As a response to someone saying they use a shelf in their garage, the creator said, “I truly think any shelf anywhere would work! This was in my basement for years but finally moved it!” Others have also used boxes or shelves in their basements.
Starting a gift stash gives you a great reason to purchase that special something you see while out and about but have no current use for. As one commenter said, “What I’m hearing is I need a gift closet so I can keep thrifting things I don’t need because it’s for the gift closet!!” Another said, “I’ve started a mini gift closet because of these videos!” with several others chiming in to say they’d done the same.
Whether it’s a closet, a bin, or a shelf in your home, start collecting gifts now and you’ll be prepared to give something fun for every occasion!