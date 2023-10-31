This TikToker Turned Thrift Finds into a Charming Gingerbread Village

“I love these Pottery Barn gingerbread village houses, but I couldn’t see myself paying $40 for just one — and it’s the small one!” Stephanie from Casa Watkins Blog on TikTok and Instagram said in a recent video. “So I went to my local thrift store, found a lot of these little ceramic tchotchke houses, gave them a sprucing with some spray paint, added some details with a Sharpie white oil-based paint marker, and made my own little village.”