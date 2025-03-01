Cylia knew that having a glass brick wall built by a professional would cost a lot of money, so she took the project on herself and had a little help from her dad. After finding glass bricks online, she asked her dad if he’d be willing to keep her company on an adventure to pick up her purchase. Little did he know that he’d be helping Cylia carry 500 glass bricks into the van, drive back to Amsterdam, and bring the bricks up to her apartment.