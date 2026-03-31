This Living Room’s Plain White Ceiling Got a Gold-Gilded Makeover Using a $14 Amazon Find

Painted ceilings have become incredibly popular, as have wallpapered ones. While these surface treatments pack a huge statement, they can be costly. Not so much anymore, though, if you’re comfortable taking on a clever DIY. A content creator has discovered a way to get a painted look with a $14 simple Amazon find, and people were shocked by how good the results are. The best part? It’s the ultra-luxe, gold-gilded look that she’s duping.