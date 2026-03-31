This Living Room’s Plain White Ceiling Got a Gold-Gilded Makeover Using a $14 Amazon Find
Painted ceilings have become incredibly popular, as have wallpapered ones. While these surface treatments pack a huge statement, they can be costly. Not so much anymore, though, if you’re comfortable taking on a clever DIY. A content creator has discovered a way to get a painted look with a $14 simple Amazon find, and people were shocked by how good the results are. The best part? It’s the ultra-luxe, gold-gilded look that she’s duping.
“I want my ceiling to be gold. I’m not going to paint. Too messy,” Rachel Berry said in a recent Instagram video. “I would do gold leaf, but it’s out of my budget [and] still a little bit messy. We’re going to fake it with some tape.”
Many of Berry’s viewers went into watching the video expecting the worst, but the result honestly looks so incredible, you would have no idea it’s just tape.
“Honestly looks so much better than I was expecting,” one person commented. Another said, “I was so ready to hate this. But now. I want it,” with someone else adding, “I had no faith, and you proved me extremely wrong. Very impressive. Well done master.”
What You Need to DIY Your Own Gold Gilded Ceiling
This is a one-item, one-step DIY, which makes it perfect for those of us who like (somewhat) instant gratification. In a follow-up comment, Rachel said she used three and a half rolls of tape, which covered her 142 square-foot ceiling, and the project set her back just about $50.
“It took several days because I ran out of tape and money after the first two rolls, so I had to wait til I could afford more,” she wrote.
Rachel linked a few metallic tape options in her Instagram bio, but you’ll need to do some hunting to find the exact gold shade you’re looking for. Make sure the tape is completely smooth (unlike some duct tapes that feature a ridged texture). This will ensure you get that gold leaf look.
Think about which tape will best serve your ceiling’s size. Metallic tapes can come in different widths; larger styles could be useful for covering more square footage in a single go. For example, this tape from Amazon comes in 2-inch, 3-inch, and 4-inch widths. You might want a larger size for fewer “seams.”
Or you could try a brushed-gold tape for a more matte finish. This could be a good option if you’re nervous about the ceiling being a bit too shiny and reflective.
Who knew metallic tape could create that big impact design statement you’ve been looking for? It may take a bit of time, but the gold-gilded effect will be a game-changer for those who love space with loads of personality.
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