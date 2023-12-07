Newsletters

Target’s All-Black “Gothmas” Decor Is Straight Out of a Tim Burton Movie

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Post Image
Credit: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

This year, Target may convince you to step out of your red, green, and gold comfort zone while decorating for Christmas. The retailer is making a strong case for adding black into your color palette this “Gothmas.” The name is as simple as it sounds: Gothmas is just embellishing your home for Christmas with primarily black decorations.

Best Choice Products Artificial Full Black Christmas Tree
$69.99$49.99
Target
Buy Now

Let’s start with the all-black Christmas tree. It comes in four sizes (ranging from just below five feet to a tree as tall as nine feet) and, according to the reviews, it will make your colorful ornaments stand out. Others said that the tree is “perfect for a Gothmas” and has full, fluffy branches. The product’s description states that it is “the perfect blank canvas for multiple occasions,” which includes Halloween. The tree’s easy three-step assembly should have it up in less than a hour, so you can begin decorating with unique ornaments like the sold-out Christmas Carol Ghost of Christmas.

Whether you consider yourself a Grinch or full of the yuletide spirit during the Christmas season, this miniature Scrooge is probably the best $3 purchase you’ll find this December (if you can find one at your local Target). It’s currently sold-out online, so be sure to keep an eye on Target’s website in case it restocks.

If you decide to purchase a Christmas tree that isn’t all-black, there’s an assortment of shatter-resistant black ornaments to layer throughout your tree. Each pack includes 20 ornaments in spherical and spiral-like designs, and there are nine other colors in case you’re not feeling the shade of black. And if you buy one of Target’s popular pre-lit trees, imagine how the light will be twinkling off each ornament. In case you’re unable to find a pack of black ornaments at Target, Joann has a 36-pack of black ball-shaped ornaments on sale right now.

Their 10-inch Christmas Tree Figurine is also sold out online, but there’s a similar eight-inch figurine available at Walmart for $6 that will do the trick. Plus, there’s an adorable plush deer figurine (with a cute white scarf) that will add something special to your countertop, table, or mantel. And as you’re decorating your fireplace, you can’t forget to add a stocking! Luckily, Target’s brand Wondershop has an embroidered black stocking that coincidentally matches an all-black tree skirt

An untraditional “Gothmas” could become a new tradition with all of these supplies from Target, and you’ll probably spend less than $150 on the entire display. Either way, it wouldn’t hurt to add a little black into your Christmas decorations here and there.

