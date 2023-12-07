Their 10-inch Christmas Tree Figurine is also sold out online, but there’s a similar eight-inch figurine available at Walmart for $6 that will do the trick. Plus, there’s an adorable plush deer figurine (with a cute white scarf) that will add something special to your countertop, table, or mantel. And as you’re decorating your fireplace, you can’t forget to add a stocking! Luckily, Target’s brand Wondershop has an embroidered black stocking that coincidentally matches an all-black tree skirt.



An untraditional “Gothmas” could become a new tradition with all of these supplies from Target, and you’ll probably spend less than $150 on the entire display. Either way, it wouldn’t hurt to add a little black into your Christmas decorations here and there.