Target’s All-Black “Gothmas” Decor Is Straight Out of a Tim Burton Movie
This year, Target may convince you to step out of your red, green, and gold comfort zone while decorating for Christmas. The retailer is making a strong case for adding black into your color palette this “Gothmas.” The name is as simple as it sounds: Gothmas is just embellishing your home for Christmas with primarily black decorations.
Let’s start with the all-black Christmas tree. It comes in four sizes (ranging from just below five feet to a tree as tall as nine feet) and, according to the reviews, it will make your colorful ornaments stand out. Others said that the tree is “perfect for a Gothmas” and has full, fluffy branches. The product’s description states that it is “the perfect blank canvas for multiple occasions,” which includes Halloween. The tree’s easy three-step assembly should have it up in less than a hour, so you can begin decorating with unique ornaments like the sold-out Christmas Carol Ghost of Christmas.
Whether you consider yourself a Grinch or full of the yuletide spirit during the Christmas season, this miniature Scrooge is probably the best $3 purchase you’ll find this December (if you can find one at your local Target). It’s currently sold-out online, so be sure to keep an eye on Target’s website in case it restocks.
If you decide to purchase a Christmas tree that isn’t all-black, there’s an assortment of shatter-resistant black ornaments to layer throughout your tree. Each pack includes 20 ornaments in spherical and spiral-like designs, and there are nine other colors in case you’re not feeling the shade of black. And if you buy one of Target’s popular pre-lit trees, imagine how the light will be twinkling off each ornament. In case you’re unable to find a pack of black ornaments at Target, Joann has a 36-pack of black ball-shaped ornaments on sale right now.
Their 10-inch Christmas Tree Figurine is also sold out online, but there’s a similar eight-inch figurine available at Walmart for $6 that will do the trick. Plus, there’s an adorable plush deer figurine (with a cute white scarf) that will add something special to your countertop, table, or mantel. And as you’re decorating your fireplace, you can’t forget to add a stocking! Luckily, Target’s brand Wondershop has an embroidered black stocking that coincidentally matches an all-black tree skirt.
An untraditional “Gothmas” could become a new tradition with all of these supplies from Target, and you’ll probably spend less than $150 on the entire display. Either way, it wouldn’t hurt to add a little black into your Christmas decorations here and there.