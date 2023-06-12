The TikTok-Famous, Color-Changing Lamp That’s Perfect for Small Spaces (It’s on Sale!)

“The product is high quality, easy to assemble and works as advertised. The app (that must be downloaded to properly use it) has all kinds of presets and customization options for colors, timing and movement effects. Basically anything you can think of is in the app.” – Richard

“This light is awesome. Assembly couldn’t have been easier. App compatibility is very easy to understand. Light is bright and the music mode is awesome.” – Reed Leonard

“The settings are very customizable and it doesn’t take up a lot of space. The music sync feature is really cool. I definitely plan to buy another one soon to add to the other side of my TV.” – Brianna