The first step was painting the cabinets in Behr’s Equestrian Green (S410-7) and finishing them with Rust-Oleum’s satin white protective enamel. She considered painting the ceiling and trim, but decided against it because she worried it might make the room feel too dark. The paint alone made such a dramatic, gorgeous difference, but she also made other changes, like swapping out the hardware and faucet and hanging a peel-and-stick backsplash.