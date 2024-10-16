I’ve internalized this trick into my own everyday shopping, and it goes well beyond Publix! I’ve used this trick at Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and more. Now whenever I see the last vestiges of sad-looking lettuce or painfully bruised apples I just ask a store associate if they have any fresher ones in the back. It’s that easy!



Got any grocery shopping tips you picked up from your family? Tell us about it in the comments below.



This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it there: My Mom’s Brilliant Grocery Trick I’ve Been Following for 4 Years Straight (I Wish She’d Taught Me Sooner!)