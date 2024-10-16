My Mom’s Brilliant Grocery Trick I’ve Been Following for 4 Years Straight (I Wish She’d Taught Me Sooner!)
As a grocery editor, I don’t just shop for my own meals on a weekly basis; I also dedicate my entire workday to exploring the ins and outs of the grocery industry. I know my local Whole Foods like the back of my hand and can tell you the best time to visit (I’m sorry to report, it’s early in the morning). So when a new tip to optimize grocery shopping comes around, I not only get a jolt of excitement but also feel a bit of FOMO that I hadn’t known about it before!
As a result, I spend a lot of time wandering grocery stores, talking to as many people as possible to learn little nuggets of information that’ll make my grocery shopping experience easier (and, in return, yours as well). You see, I thought I knew everything there is to know about the produce section until I discovered possibly the greatest tip to score the freshest, tastiest fruit and vegetables around.
Picture this: You’re running late to a dinner party and promised the host you’d bring fresh cilantro as a garnish. You rush to the store only to find nothing but droopy, lackluster herbs. PANIC!
Okay, that may sound more dramatic than it would actually play out IRL, but you get the gist! You can’t show up with wilted herbs (well you could, but you’d get major eye rolls), so instead you do this: Ask the store associate for a fresh bunch from the back.
Why I Always Follow the “Just Ask” Rule for Picking Out Produce
I first learned about this tip from my mom, who is an expert at navigating grocery aisles (and a professional Instacart shopper!). Spending hours each week in the grocery store led to her developing pretty strong relationships with the employees at our local Publix. The store manager, Arden, always looked out for her and actually introduced her (and then me) to the geniusness that is asking for fresh(er) produce from the back as a way to get the best-quality product for her clients.
I actually got a hold of that same manager recently to confirm this isn’t just for VIP shoppers, like my mom: “There is almost always a store associate on the floor at any given time,” Arden says. “If anyone wants to see if there is a fresher produce option, they can always ask for it and we will always do our best,” by checking what’s in stock and not yet out on the shelves.
I’ve internalized this trick into my own everyday shopping, and it goes well beyond Publix! I’ve used this trick at Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and more. Now whenever I see the last vestiges of sad-looking lettuce or painfully bruised apples I just ask a store associate if they have any fresher ones in the back. It’s that easy!
Got any grocery shopping tips you picked up from your family? Tell us about it in the comments below.
This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it there: My Mom’s Brilliant Grocery Trick I’ve Been Following for 4 Years Straight (I Wish She’d Taught Me Sooner!)