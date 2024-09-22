Newsletters

I Love This Controversial Fall Front Door Idea (It’s So Unexpected!)

Sarah Everett
Sarah EverettAssistant Editor of Home Projects at Apartment Therapy
I’m from Columbia, Missouri, a journalism town (okay, technically a college town with a big journalism school). It’s also home to one of my favorite things: True/False Film Fest, an international documentary festival. So I’ve been inspired by journalism/journalists/nonfiction storytelling for, I think, forever? I have an MA and BA in journalism from the University of Missouri and Belmont University, respectively. While in school, I worked for city magazines (and also started working part-time for AT!). I learned to love clever, voicey content that’s helpful, whether it’s recommending something to watch or read, helping you get involved in your community, or helping you decorate your home. As Assistant Editor of Home Projects, I cover DIY and design, and I organize the Before & After series. (If you’ve done a cool project, please send it to me!) Outside of work, I love doing the crossword, chatting with friends, drinking iced lattes, and going on little walks and sometimes longer runs. If there were a job that combined those things, I would do that. But for now, I'll do the next-best thing, where I pretty much do chat with friends, read, drink lattes, and go on little walks — with lots of writing, editing, and looking at cool homes mixed in.
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
See More Images
Credit: Katelyn Cash

When I think of fall, I often think of adorable front porches. (After all, the weather is perfect to be sitting on one, plus in October, trick-or-treaters come around.) In my opinion, fall is the perfect time to try new front porch ideas. There’s so much potential when it comes to wreaths, dried florals, doormats, pumpkins, lanterns, and more. 

See More Images
Credit: Katelyn Cash

Two Septembers ago, professional photographer and DIYer Katelyn Cash decided to give her front door a refresh, and in doing so, she put a fall front door decor in my head that I can’t stop thinking about. It’s controversial, but I kind of love it! Partly out of necessity due to the placement of her front door cam, Katelyn hung her wreath a little lower than usual — at approximately the same height as the doorknob. 

It’s a little unexpected — and the comments on the original Before & After post are divided. But I think that it’s totally unique and memorable. Plus, as one commenter points out, it’s “at eye height for the average trick-or-treater.” The wreath (Katelyn went with a purplish black one) pops against this gold (Magnolia Home’s Brushed Clay) door with rectangle architectural detailing. 

Katelyn says the paint color makes “the lines of the mid-century door really stand out,” and I think the wreath placement helps this, too. To me, the proportions look just right with this wider, shorter, mid-century-style home.

See More Images
Credit: Katelyn Cash

This is also a great idea if you have a taller door, one with a door knocker or special architectural detailing like Katelyn’s, or if you want to add something else in addition to a wreath to the door. Think: a pennant sign or any other fun seasonal garland. 

In short, just when you (like me) think you’ve seen it all when it comes to fall front porch decorating, try playing with proportions, placement, color, texture, and more. For more statement-making autumnal entries, check out these 12 fall front door ideas to greet the season in style. 

Filed in:
Before & After
Ideas & Inspiration
News