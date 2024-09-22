I Love This Controversial Fall Front Door Idea (It’s So Unexpected!)
When I think of fall, I often think of adorable front porches. (After all, the weather is perfect to be sitting on one, plus in October, trick-or-treaters come around.) In my opinion, fall is the perfect time to try new front porch ideas. There’s so much potential when it comes to wreaths, dried florals, doormats, pumpkins, lanterns, and more.
Two Septembers ago, professional photographer and DIYer Katelyn Cash decided to give her front door a refresh, and in doing so, she put a fall front door decor in my head that I can’t stop thinking about. It’s controversial, but I kind of love it! Partly out of necessity due to the placement of her front door cam, Katelyn hung her wreath a little lower than usual — at approximately the same height as the doorknob.
It’s a little unexpected — and the comments on the original Before & After post are divided. But I think that it’s totally unique and memorable. Plus, as one commenter points out, it’s “at eye height for the average trick-or-treater.” The wreath (Katelyn went with a purplish black one) pops against this gold (Magnolia Home’s Brushed Clay) door with rectangle architectural detailing.
Katelyn says the paint color makes “the lines of the mid-century door really stand out,” and I think the wreath placement helps this, too. To me, the proportions look just right with this wider, shorter, mid-century-style home.
This is also a great idea if you have a taller door, one with a door knocker or special architectural detailing like Katelyn’s, or if you want to add something else in addition to a wreath to the door. Think: a pennant sign or any other fun seasonal garland.
In short, just when you (like me) think you’ve seen it all when it comes to fall front porch decorating, try playing with proportions, placement, color, texture, and more. For more statement-making autumnal entries, check out these 12 fall front door ideas to greet the season in style.