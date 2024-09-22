I Love This Controversial Fall Front Door Idea (It’s So Unexpected!)

This is also a great idea if you have a taller door, one with a door knocker or special architectural detailing like Katelyn’s, or if you want to add something else in addition to a wreath to the door. Think: a pennant sign or any other fun seasonal garland.



In short, just when you (like me) think you’ve seen it all when it comes to fall front porch decorating, try playing with proportions, placement, color, texture, and more. For more statement-making autumnal entries, check out these 12 fall front door ideas to greet the season in style.