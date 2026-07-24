11 Harbor Freight Outdoor Lighting Finds Starting at $8 (and Up to $50)
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Sometimes it’s so hot outside that you only want to leave your house after the sun has set. Summer nights can be wonderful, but you don’t want to be hanging out in the dark. Deciding the best way to illuminate your outdoor space (or your next camping trip) can feel intimidating — especially when outlets and wiring are involved.
Solar-powered and rechargeable lights can be a lifesaver in these situations, and tool store Harbor Freight has a large selection of affordable outdoor-friendly lights that look great for gardens, yards, campsites, docks, and more — no plugs or cables needed.
The Best Harbor Freight Outdoor Lighting Finds, Starting at $8
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