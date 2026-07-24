11 Harbor Freight Outdoor Lighting Finds Starting at $8 (and Up to $50)

Cassidy Dawn Graves
Cassidy Dawn Graves
published about 8 hours ago
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Sometimes it’s so hot outside that you only want to leave your house after the sun has set. Summer nights can be wonderful, but you don’t want to be hanging out in the dark. Deciding the best way to illuminate your outdoor space (or your next camping trip) can feel intimidating — especially when outlets and wiring are involved.

Solar-powered and rechargeable lights can be a lifesaver in these situations, and tool store Harbor Freight has a large selection of affordable outdoor-friendly lights that look great for gardens, yards, campsites, docks, and more — no plugs or cables needed.

The Best Harbor Freight Outdoor Lighting Finds, Starting at $8

LUMINAR OUTDOOR 11 in. Solar LED Bronze Finish Lantern
$8

Whether you prefer farmhouse chic, rustic charm, or fairy garden elegance, this LED lantern with a bronze finish and flickering faux candle will add ambiance to any room or outdoor space. Plus, it’s solar-powered, so it’ll charge during the day and will be ready by nightfall.

$8 at Harbor Freight
LUMINAR OUTDOOR 24 ft., 12-Bulb Shatterproof Outdoor Color-Changing LED String Lights
$50

String lights are always a nice choice, and these ones have the added benefit of being remote-controlled and color-changing. “I have had these lights for three years and they are on every night not a single problem,” one satisfied reviewer writes. And if you buy multiple strands, you can easily connect them.

$50 at Harbor Freight
LUMINAR OUTDOOR 10 in. Solar LED Copper Finish Pathway Lights, 10-Pack
$20

If you have a garden, lawn, or walkway, these solar-powered LED lights are equal parts elegant and practical (they even automatically turn on when it gets dark out). They come in a set of 10, and all you need to do to set them up is charge them and stick the stakes into the ground.

$20 at Harbor Freight
LUMINAR OUTDOOR 30 in. Solar LED Garden Decorative Lights, 3-Pack
$9

Some lights are utilitarian and others are sophisticated, but these garden lights are 100% pure fun. Each three-pack comes with a butterfly, hummingbird, and dragonfly light on stakes, which glow in a colorful pattern come sunset.

$9 at Harbor Freight
LUMINAR OUTDOOR 24 ft. LED Outdoor String Lights, Black
$25

If you don’t need color-changing lights in your yard, these soft white Edison-style string lights may be more your speed. Reviewers like them for backyards and gazebos, but also say they’re great for camping trips and tailgating.

$25 at Harbor Freight
LUMINAR OUTDOOR Solar LED Brown Finish Fence Lights, 4-Pack
$16

Not every outdoor light requires a garden stake — some attach directly to your fence. These neutral brown puck-shaped lights, designed to be mounted to fences and railings, provide easy illumination without standing out too much.

$16 at Harbor Freight
LUMINAR OUTDOOR Solar LED In-Ground Disk Lights, 4-Pack
$20

If you want your outdoor lighting to be bright yet subtle, in-ground lights are a wise option. These circular LEDs almost look like the pagers you get at a quick-service restaurant, but once anchored to your lawn they lie flat enough to use your lawn mower without issue. It’s almost like a set of spotlights for your grass.

$20 at Harbor Freight
2-in-1 Rechargeable Camping Lantern and Bug Zapper
$15

When camping, it’s important to be prepared, but you also don’t want to bring too much stuff. Conveniently, this lantern (which is freestanding but comes with a hook for hanging) doubles as a bug zapper. It also has a funky, futuristic shape.

$15 at Harbor Freight
300 Lumen LED Rechargeable 3-in-1 Lantern, Fan, and Power Bank
$18

What’s better than a fan you don’t need to hold or plug in? A fan that has a built-in rechargeable lantern and a USB port power bank. It’s designed for camping, but would also be super useful for long days at the park or beach.

$18 at Harbor Freight
BUNKER HILL SECURITY 115 Lumen Wall-Mount Solar Security Light, Black
$15

This small, practical security light packs a lot of punch. It’s solar-powered and motion-activated, and all you need to do is peel off the adhesive backing and stick it on the wall or door of your choice. Plus, 92% of almost 2,300 reviewers like it.

$15 at Harbor Freight
ONE STOP GARDENS 40 Lumen, 8 in. Solar LED Black-Finish Spotlight
$9

You can show off your favorite plants and flowers no matter what time of day it is, thanks to these solar-powered spotlights. They’re adjustable and emit warm white light, which is “ideal for highlighting trees and garden focal points.”

$9 at Harbor Freight
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Plants & Yard
outdoor plants & spaces

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